Kitsune, Maskless Crusader
Gut punch update
Yesterday afternoon we finally received an email on the testing for the second semester. This contained changes from what was discussed just before…
14 hrs ago
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
10
The Waltons now equate to “Adult Content”
This is one of several topics I would have posted on over the summer vacation if circumstances allowed. I do so now because it has come up again. I used…
Sep 2
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
13
Gut Punch
I have not posted recently for a number of reasons. On the negative side of the ledger, things are bad in every aspect of life. This month, after paying…
Sep 2
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
13
August 2024
Higher education In Japan
“Mythbusters” series.
Aug 9
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
10
Trip to a Clinic
Masking never went away in Japan
Aug 3
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
13
July 2024
It Continues
Reopening after covid has not stopped the destruction of traditional Japanese events.
Jul 22
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
14
Coming Sooner or Later to Stores Near YOU.
The wave is sweeping over us.
Jul 20
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
20
TRUMP SHOT
Merely a flesh wound….
Jul 14
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
13
It’s now official
Masking is “Good Manners”/
Jul 11
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
19
The last day of school?
Well, at least for the Summer, but is it for good?
Jul 10
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
8
Link Back to Nikko
Thanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader!
Jul 5
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4
Odds and Ends
Ueno Station
Jul 2
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
10
