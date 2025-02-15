It’s been a few weeks now, but we had the yearly Speech contest at the med school recently. Probably the last. AI is ruining it for us. Out of my 21 students, 11 wore masks. These are med students. Most of the nursing students I teach were no longer wearing them but at least one donned hers once the class started. A couple of others never took them off.

A week ago was a class observation at one of the kid’s school. Out of the 29 fifth grade students present that day, 13 wore masks. Interestingly, 13 of the 17 parents I could see also wore masks. That is not 13 sets of parents, 13 individual parents wore them. Both my preexwife and I were maskless as was one mother despite her husband wearing one. There was one other parent I saw who also went barefaced.

Hokkaido was similar to Tokyo in that around 1/3 of those on the street and trains I saw were masked. Most, though not all, of those serving the public also wore masks. Some of the flight attendants wore them while others did not, I did not get a read on a rough percentage of each group though.

At my local station Thursday waiting for my train, at one point there were 10 people within my field of view, all but one was masked. Hay fever season has started and this contributes to the number of those wearing masks, but does not account for the high percentage of mask wearers.

One of my classes Thursday had only 3 students present. All were female. All were wearing masks because they did not apply makeup before coming to class. Prior to the panic, not wearing make-up was the number one reason for my students being masked, most of my students are female. However, despite this being the most common reason, students wearing masks in class was nat at all common. Never had 3 students even in a class of 100 + students masked before the panic. Japanese woman got accustomed to not applying makeup during the panic and now find it too troublesome to do so for most occasions. They have not given up their adversity to being seen in public with unmade up faces though. The numbers of women wearing masks due to not wearing make-up has skyrocketed and remains high. As I feared, the prolonged madness we were forced to endure has driven people mad.