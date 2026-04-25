Though I doubt we have specific sensory organs for any sense other than the 5 we all learned exist, I do believe that the mind can sense more than light, sound, smell, taste and touch by compiling input from each of the organs dedicated to each of these. Whether we hear someone speak of either themselves or others having a “sixth sense” or “spider senses”, it seems to me that we treat whatever it produces is accurate.

When engaged to my first fiancée, I was happy. Very much so. During this time, many women flirted heavily with me; regular customers at my various jobs, college classmates and employees of stores and shops I frequented, and others I met here and there. All that came to an abrupt halt when my fiancée broke off our engagement.

While not the level of a 6th sense to realize that I was no longer happy, this works as a starting point for discussing whether we have any senses that seem to be unattributable to the five basic ones and if so, are they accurate. All those women with whom we mutually brightened each others’ day when they bought gas at my station, I bought coffee at their coffee house or we ran into each other on campus took one look at me after the break up, the smile vanished and I rarely encountered them again. My gas station customers either come in when I was not on shift or got their gas at a competing gas station. Those who worked at places I patronized would go on break as I walked in. All without a word being spoken between us after my engagement was called off.

That is not the case now, as you who have read in earlier posts know. A couple of decades of experience must have constructed a passable facade of some level of contentment for me to shelter behind. Yet, people I do not know are suddenly treating me in ways I have not been in a number of years. My universe collapsed with the divorce. Nothing unique in the elements of my situation in relation to all others who have been divorced, though the proportion of each of these may create a more unique composition. I went from being a husband married to a local, the father of boy enrolled in the Japanese educational system and participating in various extracurricular activities, care taker of four rescue cats, two of which were rescued by myself, one who drove the family mini van on family trips and on errands for all of us to a single middle aged Western man dependent upon public transportation and limited to locations it can take me. I feel this change acutely.

During one of the ekikara hikes I recently went on, a friendly expat roughly my age called out to me in accented English. He made a joke about me being a tour guide. “Well, I do have a map, but I am not guiding anyone.” I replied. He asked if I had “been here” before. Not exactly sure what he meant by “here” I told him that it was my first time to the particular park we were in but that I have been in Japan for a while. “For what, ten hours?” He asked. I chuckled as I informed him that it was nearer to 30 years than to 10 hours. We had a short and pleasant talk after that and I continued on my hike.

The last hike I went on was 11.4 KM and also started at the local tourist information center. This one was on the first floor of the station building. The elderly woman working asked if I knew the hike was that long and if I was up to it. Again,I chuckled, as I replied that this hike was my 4 such hike in as many weeks. “Oh, so you have some experience with these hikes?”. “Started them over 20 years ago.”, I informed her. Then we spoke a bit on all the changes in the hikes from so long ago to now. I pointed out thqt the 1 liter water bottled in a cooler like bag from The North Face on my hip was a reward earned by completing all the courses in a series of themed hikes 20 years ago. No such rewards now, it seems.

There has a been a third similar case that I was going to share and it was still in my memory when I started typing this, but it has since escaped and flew I know not where. In addition to these, are more general changes in how the locals and foreigners treat me. When new to the country common were the occurrences of Japanese offering to help me figure out which train I needed to take to get to where I was wanting to go. Sometimes, they would take me onto the train and nudge me out the door at the correct station. Been decades since I have experienced that. Somehow they sensed that despite looking at the rail map, I was not in need of assistance. I believe this is in fact true as for years, I have sometimes been stopped for directions by Japanese whose composure and responses indicated no surprise that they asked a gaijin for directions in Japanese and that I was able to give them in their tongue.

Now, I am once again getting offers for help even with just charging my rechargeable rail pass. I have also had tourists recommend various nearby businesses or ask if the outdoor menu I was looking at had anything good to offer, such as with last night. These changes literally happened overnight just as those of the women with whom I flirted 30 years ago. To me, I am clearly giving off vibes differing from those I did while in a family here, but they are being misinterpreted.