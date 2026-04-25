Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
2d

That's an interesting one. About two weeks ago, I had two similar experiences. Three if you include the putz at the tax office. Two people had greeted me in English within a few days. This hadn't happened in an extremely long time. I also wonder why these things happen and the only thing I can come up with is something they probably saw on television.

I will keep my eyes and ears open for more such experiences.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Vince's avatar
Vince
2d

My "gut feelings", such as, "I have a bad feeling about this", have always been spot on accurate.

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