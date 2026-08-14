Though my first, it took the longest to post as I needed to make a second trip.

Here is the woodblock print.

Here is the current scene at the same location.

Behind the smaller gate the roof of the main gate is visible…kinda.

Before I could post these two photos, the helpful sales lady at my favorite ukiyoe store gave me some information on the location. First, the gate seen in the photo is not the original. This I knew as it is concrete, what I did not know was why. As with many temples and shrines, especially those who main patrons were the Tokugawa and their supporters, Zojoji had to sell off much of its outer lands. Well off families bought many of the original gates, had them dismantled then reassembled as gates to their homes.

The information she provided that had me going back is that the shrine is still there, hidden by the modern buildings in the photo. It too has been rebuilt of concrete, atop a parking garage on the same site as in the print. No way possible for me to get a similar angle, I did take photos of it. I now share photos of both Zojoji and Shiba Shinmei Jinjya.

First, Zojoji.

Here is the main gate as it appeared in earlier visits.

Not a screen over the gate. This is an actual size photo printed on the wall hiding the gate as they restore it.

In this photo from 15 years ago, we see the inside of the same gate. The cedar tree whose branches we see on the left was planted by former U.S. President Grant during his visit to Japan.

Inside this modern structure is the main gate undergoing restoration. The tree just left of the vertical centerline is the one Grant planted.

The plaque noting the fact.

This plaque is not far from the gate and tree, in a special section of the temple. Notice that among the services provided are those for aborted babies. This photo was taken years ago. I could not find this service listed in English anywhere a couple of months ago.

These little jizo were bought by the parents who lost their kids, either by natural or unnatural means, as prayers for the repose of their souls. The knit caps , bibs, pinwheels and flowers are provided by the parents. Often, children’s drinks and toys are left as offerings.

I believe this I the Black Buddha that overlooks the souls of the lost babies.

Copper or bronze gate to the Tokugawa family cemetery.

Tokyo Tower stands behind this ancient temple.

Besides the main gate and gate to the Tokugawa cemetery, this bell tower appears to have survived from antiquity.

As does this smaller gate.

This temple allows nonflash photography inside the sanctuary, thus I am able to provides views.

It also offers to excellent incenses. If you must choose only one, go for the small and more expensive one.

The next two photo were taken across the street from the main gate.

Wall and gate to a substantially smaller temple, again, across the street from Zojoji.

Now Shiba Shinmei Jinjya.

This is the smaller of the two roofs of this shrine seen in the print, roughy 90 degrees to the left of the view.

Roughly the same angle as in the print but much closer.

I had to wait quite some for this photo out of fear of getting “caught” for “upskirting”, which makes me chuckle a bit as I am in a long running skirmish with idiots on Instagram over the inappropriateness of foreign tourists who visit shrines and temple in short skirts and low tops. In any grouping of photos I have taken of such venues from as far back as 30 years ago there are always multiple Japanese women thus attired. The one difference is that the JN women are usually also wearing high heels while foreign tourists are normally in sneakers. Might do post on this here.