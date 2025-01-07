This post I expect will be controversial. I do not think it should be but acknowledge that it most likely will be. And it is not in anyway profound except that I am actually posting on this topic, kinds saying the quiet part out loud. In an effort to soften the blow, as it were, keep in mind that I am writing in a general sense and that it should not be taken to mean that I think what follows is universally true. Given the nature of most I have encountered on Substack, I am confident that it is NOT true for most on this platform. But we are not the normies. Some, I expect, will know those with whom this is true. Whatever the case may be, please add, detract, blow up, support or respond in anyway you see fit.

First, where does this believe of mine come from? Well, an unlikely source for me, pop culture. I do not place great value on most of the movies, TV shows and books that are popular beyond entertainment, which is of great value, but limited to being entertaining. There are exceptions. I think the first three Star Wars movies are a must see for anyone wanting to understand America, especially in the two decades after the first movie. How many references to those are found throughout American culture after Episode 4 was released? “Luke, I am your father”., and Ronnie Ray Gun and his Star Wars program come immediately to my mind. How about Darth Vader’s theme? Opinions may differ. Star Trek may be another, though no where near as strong for me.

In any case, I rarely look to pop culture and expect to find reality. However, pop culture can be a reflection of popularly held beliefs and this believe of mine comes from pop culture of the 90s and possibly before and seems to be borne out by my situation. Women expect that their man will earn more than they and regardless what they may say, will not stay happily with a man who does not, regardless how much she earns. Put another way, women despise house husbands.

I have long read comments by successful women stating that they had difficulty dating as men are afraid of successful women. I don’t think that’s the case. I think it is that the men they are interested in learned the lesson pop culture teaches, which I did not: whatever is said, however it starts, the relationship will most likely sour when the woman realizes that her man is not going to ever earn more than she does. So why bother?

I was concerned enough over this that before we got married, I talked this over with my then fiancé. Though we were on paper on roughly equal financial footing when we first met, the reality that without school loans to repay (Her parents paid for her collage as is common here.) and with bonuses equal to several month’s pay each that I have never received, we were not. It was also abundantly clear that as long as we stayed in Japan, she would be the one who would earn the most. And she has been financially successful. When we signed up for our insurance policies, which I need to cancel quickly, our agent was stunned by how much she was earning, like 10% more than the average Japanese man of the same age. I do not know how much she earns but I do know that one of her semiannual bonuses she received many years ago was more than I earned in 6 months. She offered to let me see how much she earned just last year, I declined. As money has long been an issue, I did not want to feed the fire of her suspicions that I married her for her money. She however knows how much I make as she needs my tax returns for her taxes.

I expected that she would blow past my earning ceiling at some point in her career and continue to earn more and more and I was concerned that she would eventually resent this, so we discussed it. I told her, that if I paid 100% of what I earned, I still would not be able to pay as much as she did into the “house”. She said she understood and that it was acceptable to her. And for many years, it seemed to be. Then, it no longer was. The percentage of my income being paid no longer mattered, all that mattered was that I was not matching her payments in amount, which was never realistic. She now denies that we ever discussed this and firmly states that if we did, she never would have agreed to it.

It is true that my financial situation has taken hits that neither of us could anticipate. However, she has for more resources than my parents did. As a child I never had more than two pairs of shoes at a time; one pair of “tennis” shoes for daily wear and one pair of dress shoes for church. Each of our kids have multiple pairs. Each currently has more watches that I have owned throughout my entire life. I have no idea why, but they do. Each has been to the doctor’s office and taken more medicine than I have in my entire life. They have eaten foods as you kids that I could not afford to eat myself until in my 30s or later. They have never had to have a weekly then two weekly “fast” nights, nights without supper as I did for a period as a child because despite both parents working all the time, they could not afford enough food for supper every night. The kids get more money for Christmas and especially for New Years in one year than I did throughout my entire childhood. Each kid has so much cash that they could cover most of my bills. They have participated in events and club activities that were reserved for the “rich kids” when I was growing up. The family is not hurting financially. The kids are in want of anything material.

However, the husband, me, is not out-earning his wife, and that is unacceptable. So I must go. My non financial contributions have zero value, as those are not the assigned responsibilities of a husband. The fact that my wife would be working just as much as she is even if I were making more than she does not, in her mind, translate to someone else in the family, me, fulfilling the traditional woman’s role in a household. We should hire a maid or home helper. True, given the work I do have and that I have to work at the dinning room table because I cannot be eavesdropping on her zoom meetings means, that the table top is always in disarray and that there are piles of files, textbooks and student papers next to my chair. But this frustrates me too and would be rectified by her returning to the office to work and opening up the den for both of us to use. No matter. My job is to be earning more money than she and to do so away from home. Her job in the home is whatever she decides it is as she is the owner and bread winner.

