I have only one hour between lessons in Akihabara during which to grab a quick meal. My preferred place is a one man affair serving Westernized Japanese fare. Excellent quality at a great price. Sadly, he keeps an irregular operating schedule and although he was open when I went in to one lesson, an hour later he was closed. My plan B shop is a chain tonkatsu, deep fried pork, joint that is unfortunately, popular with tourists. The line was too long today. So I cruised on over another place I know of but have never eaten at in Akihabara; Yoshinoya, Beef Bowl, and a curry place that I have never dined at anywhere. Didn’t want to pay ¥1500+ for curry and Yoshinoya, a favorite since my time here in the navy in the early 90s, just didn’t seem appetizing tonight. Only one other option fit the short time window left open, Mickydees.

As I awaited the traffic light across from this beacon of American marketing success, a young local woman approached me and asked if I was interested in a Wagyu burger. I was and am, sounds great, but I did not have enough time. She handed me a coupon for a free one, free if I download their app and write a review. I took the card and quickly saw that they do not accept cash.

The MacDonalds near work in Akihabara has been renovated since I last visited it. They now have 4 more cashless self checkout panels, totaling 6 and in the corner, easy to overlook and the exact opposite to get to, is the single remaining manned cash register which thankfully, still accepts cash. For now anyway.

Of note is the current situation of the brand new Ecute of Akihabara station. Crazy crowded when first opened, it is a ghost town now. More employees than customers. Passing through, they have a lot of nice looking food, but not buying as they do not accept cash.