David Taylor
2d

I doubt if I could ever eat McDonald’s again. I can be hungry and pass by and the smell of the cheap seed oil alone instantly suppresses my appetite. And knowing there’s not a single ounce of nutrition in any item on the menu and a long list of unnecessary additives just confirms what my nose has already told me.

JC
2d

Macca's (as it is called in Australia) intimidates me.

Macca's has the BEST handicapped restrooms. Don't ask me why I need them when I can walk into them - but I do need them at times. And Australia is piss poor at providing public facilities that are less than 10k away (public parks, and they are - scary).

Ergo, I sometimes find myself in a Macca's. I found myself there these past 2 Saturdays.

Sometimes, I'm even hungry when I walk in, and think - something like a cheeseburger or fries or hot apple pie, or cappuccino - or plastic shake (there is no dairy in them) might be nice.

But then I look at the order kiosks (there are at least a dozen, even in the smaller stores), with people huddled around, scrolling through menu items, phones in hand to pay. Or, for the old-fashioned, wallets & credit cards.

Old people (like me) can STILL walk up to the counter and HARASS the young people working there to get them to take my order and accept cash. But this is the EXCEPTION rather than the rule. And it is considered an assault to their "system." The kids are poorly equipped to handle it.

So I walk out. Every time. Fuck their kiosks.

I wonder how many people are like me? I know that most of us wouldn't even consider the fake food on offer at Macca's - so it's the robots, the zombies who are likely obeying the system.

