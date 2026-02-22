A comment from Honey Badger precipitated the firing off of enough synapses to form not just a thought, but a chain of connected thoughts on feelings I have not been able express. He wrote of the weird experience of seeing the house he once lived in with other people then residing therein.

My family moved several times until my parents finally saved and earned enough to buy a house just before I started second grade. I have memories from three houses we rented prior to moving in to the house my mom still lives in. There may have been more, but if so, I think just one escapes my recollection, if any do. The location of only one, the last lived in before the current family seat, has survived in my memory. It, and all the others except the first home are in a town 6 miles from the town I would finish my childhood in. I remember that whenever we drove anywhere near it, I would beg my dad to drive us past it. He never did.

I did though, years later while in college. Not sure what I expected but the lack of emotion I experienced was not it. I recall mostly happy memories from our time living there, yet felt nothing looking at the house and its massive yard. Nothing pinged on the emotional radar. But that was 30 years ago.

Mid fifties me is currently flooded with recollections that are connected to emotions. As I was finishing up the school year while moving out, the move has stretched out for over three months. At first, it was just cleaning and moving, then, once the inflatable bed I ordered came in, I began staying over at the apartment a couple times a week. I was staying at the apartment nightly the weekend before my dad was taken when I shared the bad news with my parents.

As soon as I began sleeping nightly at the apartment, it became apparent that the house was no longer my home. The house that I lived in for longer than all others combined was no longer my residence despite those I shared it with remaining. Different though in the feeling of leaving my last childhood home to go to sea. Visiting it after what I expected to the final departure from it was always pleasurable.

As I walk up the approach to the home I was recently thrown out of, I see the dragon’s beard plants we bought and planted together. I recall a couple of years later when we transplanted some of these to the other side of the approach, the plants we planted earlier having successfully spread. After spending a few hours, my wife gave up because the work was too hard. I playfully teased her as I finished the task on my own. I remember when we hired landscapers to reign in our errant bamboo, the six pipes running through the opposite side of the approach than the builder’s plans indicated defeated my extraordinary effects (Material for an entire chapter in the book I hope to finish and publish) to accomplish this. They installed a barrier for the roots, a fence and a stone lantern I bought at a home center. They ran power to this lantern and added a light atop our mail box post. Both have a solar switch that turns them on when it gets dark. Happy memories that I am at a loss for understanding why she would throw these away.

I recall taking photos of my wife holding our days old son beside the same mailbox and at the threshold of the home as she carried him into our home for the first time. I see the ceilings lights I bought and hung during the panic, the ones we spent a crazy amount of time deciding upon close to two decade before broke when I changed the light bulbs. The plastic became too brittle to touch.

One of my fondest memories from childhood was helping my grandfather in the garden of my mom’s childhood home in a suburb as jets from the nearby airport roared above us. Hearing the jets from Narita and Haneda airports fly overhead as I worked in our yard filled me with a happiness that was surpassed when the same was experienced with my son.

The atmosphere in the house is now such that there is no doubt I no longer belong there and not wanted there. If both are home when I come over, my son competes with his mother to see who can ignore me the most. If he is the only one home, he usually comes down stairs calling out “Dad”, as he does.

Even the cats seem not to recognize me. While the two male cats had earlier gone through a phase where they were suddenly frightened of me despite months of they jumping up on my lap, they came back around. Now, they run at sight of me again.

Shadow, our newest cat and the second one I rescued, shies away from me at first and then brushes up against me as she purrs. Mia remembers me immediately and follows me around as I pack and carry my belongings to the van.

While cut out of all decision making and most information I did know that there were several schools in and near our city that my son had intense interest for the entire two plus years he went to cram school in attending. A common thread in all of these was they had a pool and a swim club. He was still talking of his hopes of passing the tests to these schools when I moved out in early November. Thus it was a shock to learn that he did not even test for any of these schools.

On the 13th this month I took him out to sushi to celebrate his passing the entrance exam for the school he decided upon, which is Tokyo. During dinner I asked him why he decided on it, especially as it does not have a pool. His main reason is that none of his schoolmates go to that school. From his mother I learn that he cannot wait to change his family to a Japanese name. These are the closest to an explanation on why he ignored me during his last concert at his elementary school last year and why he doesn’t want to be seen with me in public I expect to ever receive.

He loves running. Used to. Each year his elementary school has a long foot race which they call a “marathon.”. The length is longer for each older school year. In first grade, he came in third. The parents were surprised as he was not in the soccer club, in which all the other top ten runners were members of. In second grade he again took 3rd. In 3rd grade he slipped to 5th and farther down to 7th place as a fourth grader. Last year he regained his earlier ranking of third and he was hoping to do even better this year and if not p, cementing his 3rd place position.

He had stopped going to school in the mornings sometime this school year, a source of friction in the breaking home. However, once the practice for the big race began, he got up on time to make it to school in time for practice. That was how things stood when I moved out. My heart sank when I asked when the race was going to be held and I learned that he may not run. He had missed too many practices. Why? He was too tired. Later, I would learn that this was after he was diagnosed as having depression and started upon antidepressants. These apparently have a side effect of screwing up sleep.

He was allowed to run and came in 15th. I told him that was not bad given he had not practiced. On December 26th I took him out to dinner, his mother had a party to go to. We went out for ramen at a new shop not far from home. Closer than the second closest park which we often went to. On the way home from eating he complained about how sore his legs were after a month of basically lying in bed all day everyday.

Very soon, perhaps as early as this week, the house that was my home then residence for 21 years will have a new name on its mail box while remaining the home of two who once shared my name and who cannot be expected to acknowledge me in public.