After three months and 3 weeks (Who’s counting?) my son finally checked the app we used to stay in touch. He didn’t reply though. A week later, he sent a photo and link of a 3D printer he wanted me to buy for him and he pay me back. I have Amazon Prime and it is greatly discounted for Prime members. Not certain this was something his mom would want him to have, there was a sudden flurry of back and forth comms between my ex and I and my son and I. Her thinking was that if I could get it at the Prime discount, she would cover half the cost as an early birthday gift for our son.

One of the conversations with my son that were suspended by his attitude change the last time I saw him was what to get him for a graduation (from grade school) present. I bought this for him as a graduation gift. Not sure if it came with the filament needed, I also ordered two rolls. After watching the unboxing and set up video on Amazon’s page for the printer I ordered, I chose two roles without spools as the video indicated four came with the printer. They did not. Different model. I quickly tried to order just the spool but could not find one. So I spent another 30 bucks on another roll of filament that comes with a reusable spool. That will arrive tomorrow.

My son used our comms app to call last night to arrange for me to bring over the printer. It is big and heavy and it is HOT now in Tokyo so I suggested his mother pick me up at my nearest supermarket, she could send a Line message that she arrived and shop as I carried it over. After arranging everything, they hung up without saying “Goodbye” or any other polite ending to a conversation.

The drive back to the house was mostly silent. She eventually turned on the radio. Many were the questions I wanted to ask about our son but not being able to do anything about any continuing problems, it is best not to know and they remain unasked.

As we approached to apartment that had been converted into the dojo they practiced at, I told her that I think it had closed as I had not seen their flag for several months and once saw laundry hanging on its balcony. She seemed quite surprised as she had not heard that though she had not heard anything from anyone associated with it for a long time.

As I carried the printer in, my son was jumping for joy, over the printer. Utterly indifferent to me. I was asked to carry it up to the den and allowed to help him set it up. He eventually softened and said “Thank you.”. When I asked why he wanted a 3D printer, he said “Tik Tok”. I am shocked that his mother allows him to use Tik Tok. He sat in a bizarre manner as he watched TV as he ate lunch, another thing that she of prepanic days would have never allowed. If she was anything resembling the person she is now when we first met 25ish years ago, I would have never asked her out. I do not know whoever she is now, nor has been these past few years.

During the app call last night I learned that he is in a club at his jr. High school. The first I learned of it. Asking him about it today, I find he is in the basketball club. He has practice today so we had to get everything done in time for him to eat lunch at home before he leaves for practice. He also said that we can start having dinner together again. However, as I feared, he likely will not have time for any day trips like we used to go on during summers as school clubs demand of their members every single moment they are not in class.

After almost four months, none of the cats recognized me. I wanted to do a full final walk through to make sure I got everything of mine. Found a piece of embroidery of temple maids I bought in Thailand while in the navy and framed with a nice wooden frame that miraculously fit it perfectly I found years later here in Japan that I thought I had taken when I moved out. Was surprised to see it where it has hung for years. They eating lunch, the vibes were against a walk though. The ex demanded she see what I was taking with me, nothing besides this and a few other items I told her about before and she had set out for me. She also had a plastic bag of stuff to take.

After demanding that she inspect the contents of my backpack, she was unhappy that I inspected the bag she prepared. In it were two aerosol cans that she wanted me to dispose of. Despite the fact that these are a real pain to throw out, my main reason for refusing to take then is that I am not going to carry any trash back to my apartment. She responded by telling me that I am to never enter her house again. Her reason is that I am not helping clean up after my departure.

Odd, this. Not only did I take a lot of stuff with me that I knew I would throw out, I had just vacuumed behind the laundry machine because I pulled it out to get something I dropped behind it but was too busy at the time to retrieve. As the washer was away from the wall, I did as I always do when something big and heavy is pulled out from the wall, I vacuumed before pushing it back. She did thank me for this, but moments later claimed I did not help cleaning up as I moved out.

Mixed feelings about this. It hurts to see the lights I paid for and installed in a house that is no longer mine. It is strange to see the empty frame hangers on walls that displayed various framed items. This is especially so as I gave my son some frames and copies of watercolors of places we had been to together. I thought these would be on the wall. The two outdoor storage tubs that I left as I no longer needed and have no way to dispose of and I thought would be useful to her are still in the yard, though she deducted the disposal fee from the settlement payment. My family name is still on the mailbox. But to never see the cats again…. If I knew today would be the last time, I would have attempted to pet them all.

I am now having lunch at Sukiya near the house. Over the twenty years I lived there, I have eaten many meals here, including quite a few with my son. This was his favorite place to eat outside the home. My wife and I occasionally ate here as too we three as a family, but I have eaten here alone more than with them. Here and at the park, the ghosts are again almost real, especially those at the park. Heard his voice this time, a first I think. The park was literally filled with him running around at all ages up to 11, younger he passing through older he. Will be walking through the other park once I finish my lemonade. I have a Zoom lesson tonight and I do not drink before or between lessons, otherwise I would be having my customary beer with my cheese gyudon.

He agreed to contact me with his schedule so that we can plan our next dinner together, next week hopefully.