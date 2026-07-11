Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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JC
1h

Hooray! - and yet not?

Beware being the "absent father ATM."

Useful only for coughing up cash....

Prediction: you will not hear from him again until he wants something.... (I hope I'm wrong).

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