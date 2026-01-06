So much I have in my head to write about. Many of these threads have come together the past couple of weeks. To write about them all in detail would take a small book but to write about them entirely separately would do none justice individually and the interrelationships between them which is of vital importance would not be apparent.

I have actually been contemplating not posting about much or even any of it. I am of a generation where men talking about such things is not what we are to do. I certainly do not do so with coworkers or students. Do not in public at all. If men of my generation have written about such things, I have not read any of their work. As I have stated in the past, I was and remain uncomfortable writing on this but think it may be useful for those who are also dealing with similar. If I am among the few to do so, what should this new genre be called? To me it smacks a lot of “Woe, despair and misery on me.”, with liberal amounts of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” mixed throughly throughout. Not something I would ever seek out to read. However, subscribers of both genders have given encouragement for me to do so. Additionally, it is therapeutic.

From a young age I have been fascinated with seagoing vessels, especially sail vessels. At some point, I began to use a sail frigate as a metaphor for my state of being. A sailing vessel of this size is a complex machine whose condition is dynamic, never the same from day to day. It is in its best condition when it puts to sea from its homeport for whatever cruise it is sent. A line from a favorite forecastle sone song “once bright paint was dirty ole’ bark”, tells the reality of a ship’s deterioration at sea. As the wear and tear of every day at sea accumulates, even the best preventative maintenance efforts of a crack crew cannot keep the ship and her many complex systems from degrading to the point of requiring an extended period in port for corrective maintenance, repairs.

There are also the additional realities of life at sea that can suddenly become worse than usual. Illness among the crew, death from the same or injury, yards and other equipment carried away in storms, action with less than friendly vessels or natives while ashore or mutiny that can leave the vessel or crew not as capable to deal with whatever the sea throws at them later on.

Thus, I have never accepted the “We are all in this together.” BS over the panic. Yes, we are all in the same storm, but our own vessels were not all in the same state of repair and readiness. Some of use found ourselves aboard a vessel of first rate condition with a crack crew, others with a vessel in similar condition with a mutinous crew, or crack crew aboard a ship that would have sunk weeks ago if not for the extraordinary efforts of that now worn out crew and the many other conditions of ship and crew. Many foundered early in the storm, others much later or, as in my case, as it had passed, but none sailed through untouched. We all bear the marks of the great panic. None are as we were before it.

Many say that covid exposed cracks in relationships and worsened them. Given the above, I am not sure that this is correct, though I am also not certain it is not. Perhaps, it is different for each relationship, intimate, close, work and all others. Cracks, to me, indicate a permanent, unfixable fracture. I am of the belief that such are only fatal if they exist when certain stressors hit, much like a leaky hull on a ship hit with a hurricane. As I am also of the belief that damage from every day wear and tear or even great damage from action is or at least should be repairable IF port can be made before the next storm, “cracks” in relationships is to me, usually an over simplification and one that indicates unrecoverable circumstances.

This thinking of mine is fundamental to all my dealings with others. It must also be said that I understand that many do not share my optimism in regards to relationships. Be that as it may, it must be understood to be the foundation of my thinking when dealing with the one who would be my loving wife only to become my preexwife,or employ=yers who are now exemployers.

To be continued…..