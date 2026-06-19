Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
1d

One number 666.

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
14h

Here I resent the fines handed to people who cross when the red man says no. People should be allowed to judge for themselves and accept the consequences. It got so stupid recently as the government looks for more ways to recoup all the money they splurged on various white elephant projects as well as the panic, they actually had traffic cops hiding in bushes at the side of the road to catch and fine people.

One of the results of this is that there are now 2 or 3 generations of people who were never taught how to cross a road and judge the speed and distance of a vehicle. I see parents with young kids who are clueless like the blind leading the blind.

It reminds me of my early China days when people would come from rural areas where they had never encountered traffic. Often they would stand at the side of the road not crossing when vehicles were miles away only to sprint across the road at the last minute.

Glad you at least managed to renew your license without difficulty. Here you have to renew every 10 years and I am dreading the time when it becomes an annual thing once you reach 70 (admittedly that’s a while away yet) but the additional stress of having to approach a doctor to give me a piece of paper telling me whether I’m fit to drive or not. And I thought in this day and age you weren’t allowed to discriminate against people due to their age! Part of me is wondering if the world continues on its present trajectory, that will be the least of my problems and we will probably be living in some kind of Mad Max world where anything goes.

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