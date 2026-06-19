Renewed my driver’s license today. Unlike in the past, I was somewhat apprehensive this time. One reason is that I had to find a new way to get to the DL center, this being the first time to this one without a car. Another reason was the post card I received informing me of the upcoming expiry date for my DL mentioned the My Number integration repeatedly. I know that at present, it remains voluntary to combine the two, but I also know that publicly stated goal of the My Number system is for each resident to have one number used for everything. by “everything” they mean “EVERYTHING”. Assigned at birth, it is a baby’s patient number and will remain as such throughout their life. It is to be the child’s student number throughout all levels of their education, their employee number at their first job as a teenager and once they land a “real”job after graduation. It will be their tax payer ID number, their pension number, their customer number at all businesses they patronize.drivers license number. The number found on all trade and professional certificates and licenses and even their bank account number. This is not meant to be an all inclusive list as there are likely other things that they can place this ID number on that I have not thought of nor heard mentioned.

That is the stated goal. Which is why the first couple of attempts at getting this monstrosity up and running failed. Enough Japanese remember grotesque abuses by their own government that they were able to thwart them. Some mayors announced to their towns that the residents should just through the applications in the trash. Forced to retreat, TPTB regrouped and laid out a foundation upon which they built a system to force everyone in to the My Number system while claiming it to be “voluntary”. Just like when the US Gov illegally forced me to use my SSN# as an ID to renew my passport, claiming providing it was voluntary while stating that failure to voluntarily provide may cause delay or refusal of the issuance of a new passport, the voluntary nature of the My Number system is akin to a “voluntary” trip to Shanghai in the sail era. I anticipated a hard sell for combining my DL with the My Number card. Advertised everywhere and mentioned often, there was no hard selling of it.

Another concern is my deteriorating ability in the local lingo. After decades of various degrees of prohibitions against using it at work, I endured 5 + years at the house with little contact with the language during the panic and when I did hear it, it was muffled as it was filtered through a mask or two and one or more plastic shields. Over 80% of those instructing us today were masked. How it is that people who have worn the compliance rag for 6 years still have not learned that when speaking through a mask one must SPEAK UP if they are to be understood remains a mystery to me. But,then again,how any human could go along with masking in the first place is the bigger mystery, so..... As in the US and elsewhere,there have been recent motor vehicle accidents involving foreigners with incompetence in the language has been cited as an issue. I was for the first time somewhat concerned that this be an issue today, it was not.

Something else was though. I should have anticipated it, I did not. When you renew your license in Japan, you have to sit through a video presentation that highlights changes in traffic law since the last time a license was issued to you and accidents that demonstrate various common failures of drivers. This always pisses me off as if you were to design a traffic system and laws to regulate it to ensure as many accidents as possible, you would likely come up with something scarcely distinguishable from Japan’s. In brief, the first thing of note is that the driver of bigger vehicle involved in an accident always has fault as it is “kawaiso” (unfair) to those in the smaller vehicle regardless who actually caused the mishap. Many of the accidents shown,the driver had absolutely no opportunity to avoid the accident yet was held responsible for “not driving carefully enough”. If the idiots who come flying around a blind corner on their bikes when they have the red light were held responsible for their injuries and damages to the vehicle they shot out in front of in violation of the traffic light, this would probably reduce such accidents in short order.

OnIy by the grace of God did I avoid prison time for presenting the permanent Darwin Award to a resurrected kamikaze pilot on a bicycle. Turning around a blind corner,having the green light to do so, I narrowly evaded a suicidal maniac riding against traffic in the middle of my lane, wearing all dark clothing without out any lights, wearing head phones and staring at their phone. This was before the idiot phone made its appearance but this flip phone earned the title. It was the glow of the phone on the riders face that alerted me to hit the breaks even before I realized what the hell was going on. The cyclist violated no fewer than 6 laws, yet, If I hit them, I would be spending time in Jail. If the distance between us had been oh so slightly less, there would have been no way for me to have missed them. In truth, without God’s intervention, I do not think I could have. At the time I was unsure how I avoided them. Alerted to the danger at that intersection, I was on my toes for several other confrontations with either the same idiot or scarier, others just as stupid, almost every Saturday night on my way home from kendo practice.

There is one reality in particular that is guaranteed to cause pedestrian/motor vehicle collisions and it does. Long before I had a DL here, as a pedestrian I learned that this was an unsafe place to walk the streets of. Well I do remember getting furious at a driver who turned in front of me as I crossed the street,the pedestrian light green and my utter shock to see that the driver also had a green light. Never had I experienced that in the states, not on main streets of the smallest town to our largest cities. Two of these accidents were featured in the safety video. All accidents occurred in my prefecture. The second one was of a fatal accident involving a vehicle turning through a cross walk when both the cross walk and turn arrow were green. It was an intersection I know well and the child who was killed was the younger brother of my son’s classmate. When they shot the video of the intersection used in the presentation, the flowers, toys and drinks left by those close to him were plainly and painfully visible. I do not fault them for using this video, but why in the hell will they not change the timing of their traffic signals so that cars and pedestrians are not allowed to be occupying the same space simultaneously?

One of the few defined reasons my wife gave for the divorce was my “attitude towards” our son. He, like his mother and grandparents, believe that the written law will protect them from the law of physics and thus they need not look either way when crossing the street as the law says cars must stop for pedestrians. I have blown up at my son for this attitude such that he cried and ran home and told mommy. I would rather he remember that incident each time he crosses any street and looks both ways before crossing regardless of him having the green light out of fear of me blowing up at him than ending up as his classmate’s little brother, cremains in an urn in a polished marble tomb. But no, I was abusing him by making him cry.