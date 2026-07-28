Tonight is the fireworks display I wrote about a year ago when we met good friendswe had not seen for years for a yearly event we had not gone since the panic. A year ago my son turned around and asked if we could sit by some tress near the river bank, closer to the display. Knowing at the time that it would be my last there, it was a particularly painful moment. I did not know it was tonight but I had to go to near the main station for some errands and the large number of women in yukata told me it most likely is tonight and a quick search online confirmed this.

Next week is our city’s fireworks which we watched from the roof of his grandparents’ condo. Actually, this was a yearly event that began when my exwife and I were still dating, 25 years ago. That the last fireworks display with my son and most likely for good.

I wondered how he would react to my absence. Still not sure but suspect he will at least act as if he is not bothered or that he is glad, given he stood me up for our last dinner. Although he did say he was sorry and suggested where we should go next time, he has not responded to inquiries on when we can dine together nor even when I can give him something he needs for the 3D printer I gave him for his graduation gift. If asked if he is sad his dad is not with him for either of these fireworks displays, I suspect his reply will be “別に”/betsuni. “別に” is far from how I feel.