A year today I took my son to the marina for canoeing, kayaking, motor boating, paddle boarding and other watercraft for the last time. He may be there now, but if so, I am not a part of his fun on this year’s Children’s Day. My efforts to sear in the view of him in the yellow kayak waving and smiling to us on the shore last year to my permanent memory thankfully was successful. Even longer than for Christmas, this is the first Golden Week in 26 years that I have spent alone. The aloneness is by no means easy to deal with, but not spending this vacation period with my son is the hardest thing that I have thus far borne in my life.

I do not know if his mother took him to the marina, but I doubt she did. She took him Glamping earlier in the Spring but not without her parents: maintaining her streak of not taking him anywhere alone. Until I moved out last November, she had never spent a single 24 hours alone with our son. I cannot imagine she would suddenly be willing (able?) to do so at the marina today nor can I image either her parents boarding any of the small craft at the Marina or just sitting on the shore observing all day.

I think that they went camping or glamping as she Lined me asking if I took our son’s camp knife. A few years we gave him a child’s Swiss Army knife. Instead of the usual pointed blade, it’s rounded. It came with a block of wood and book on wood carving. Apparently, he can’t find it. The last time we went camping, a year ago yesterday and today, he couldn’t find it. Eventually he did, but I can’t recall if that was before or after the camping trip. One of the constant issues we have had with him is that he pays attention to everything except that which he should be and this means that he “losses” everything because he has no memory of where he put anything as he is not paying attention to what he is doing when it puts something somewhere.

Just days before his mother asked if I had his knife, I bought a used Swiss Army knife, adult version, in Akihabara. Found a pile of them for ¥1,000 each. Last Friday I was in that part of the city for a lesson and asked if he had found his knife. He hadn’t so I offered to buy a used one for him, telling his mother that it would not have the rounded tip of his child’s version. Not receiving a reply before I had to depart the area and the cost small, I bought one and told her that I had. “Please fo not give him, as he might not be mentally stable.”, was her reply.