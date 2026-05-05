Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
2d

Her response is quite unsettling. Hopefully, she's just being melodramatic.

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3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1d

So what do you do with that?

If someone is not mentally stable, a knife is not the issue. The world is made of sharp and lethal objects. A pencil, silverware, or anything could be considered dangerous to the mind of an unstable person.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
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