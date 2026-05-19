Forgot one of the things that happened to Mr. B during his abuse by medical professionals. Several of his hindmost teeth needed to be removed as they and the area around them were infected. The oral surgeon, was not watching what he was doing and ended up piercing Mr. B’s lip when he was attempting to numb his gums.

So, they could not figure out what caused Mr. B’s weakening voice for months, did not fully knock him out when attempting a biopsy of his lungs so that he could hear the doctors arguing and feel everything but not communicate with them, was sent home for 5 days after being told he had terminal stage 4 lung cancer which thankfully turned out to be a misdiagnosis, had his catheter caught in his wheel chair, forced back in then yanked out again and got his lip speared by a syringe.