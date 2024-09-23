Last night’s Japan Times ran an article on vacant lots in Japan. In the article was this.

“It helped that, under Japanese law, these vacant plots were taxed at a higher rate than those with buildings on them. Of course, it’s for this reason that Japan is now seeing a rapid proliferation of abandoned homes, or akiya, as owners opt to let such structures decay rather than have them demolished.”

So we have another and perhaps more important reason for abandoned houses here.