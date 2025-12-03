As I shared with you in my last post, I began to second guess the wisdom of moving to a location the is in close proximity to haunted locations. The emotional pressure I feel daily as I pass by or through these venues is oppressive to a degree that I began to question the wisdom of my decision. Having places nearby that time was spent with dad, even if just briefly, provides some comfort as I deal with his loss.

It dawned on me the other day that there was wisdom in my madness. By reliving all the experiences with my son at these places close to what was once our home, I am indelibly imprinting them into my memory, as I intentionally did last May as he was enjoying personal water craft at the marina, for in 18 month I will be departing Japan and severing the last of the physical ties I have with my son. I have been replaying those memories, where they were first made, so that they endure.