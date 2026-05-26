Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
1d

Wow. That’s creepy. I’ll eat at home, thanks.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1d

The blinking eyes on the robot servers are eerie. It seems they are meant to resemble cats. Truly bizarre.

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