I have been trying to write this for a couple of months now. Having problems with the video. Let’s see if I figured out a way to post it.

YATTA! I did it…finally. I shot this video while having lunch at the family restaurant. at an ever increasing number of restaurants and izakaya in Japan, patrons order through a tablet at each table. It did not take long before they realized that they had a captive audience to direct promotions at and these tablets often play commercials. Here is one for their robot servers.

After ordering on a tablet or idiot phone (?), you are served but a robot. After finishing, you take your ticket to the self check out register which scans it then provides you with four or more screens to go through to finally pay. You insert you money into an ATM like machine which gives you change, if you have any coming to you, and your receipt. I went the whole meal and transaction without uttering a single word nor having one spoken to me.

Had the same experience Friday night again at the same chain but a different location.

But don’t worry, AI is not taking low level jobs.