Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
1d

Even if that child does have a "preexisting condition" it still looks pretty bad to me! The main thing I noticed, after the resemblance of the picture to the Pieta, is that the child is wearing a black plastic bag over his diaper, if there even is a diaper. And the mom looks like she is exhausted and hasn't had a bath in ages. Is it a fact, or isn't it, that no food or water is getting through? I can only rely on the journalists who have been to Gaza and speak Arabic and who I have followed for years, like Vanessa Bealey, or Chris Hedges. It doesn't mean I believe everything they say unconditionally, but it is starting to look pretty GD bad to me!

Also, I watched the Al Jazeera blow by blow reporting of the last time Israel went in to Gaza and bombed the crap out of everything. So that memory is influencing me now.

No that picture , as a woman and a mother, makes me think what it must be like to live in horrible conditions with children to care for and a sick child on top of it! How does she keep them clean? Now she is resorting, it seems, to black garbage bags for diapers. What does she do, I wonder, when she gets her period?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
1d

I have been an un-member of the club for the past five years, What brought me to this status was the same impetus for most of the people that read this. People have criticized me for supporting Alex Jones because I have said that he has been more accurate and more useful for many people than the mainstream media has. And a lot more entertaining! I believe they tried to sue him for a billion dollars for "false information". Why is no one after CNN, the BBC, NHK and their ilk?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture