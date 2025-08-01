I will attempt to keep this brief as I have too many irons in the fire as is, but this issue and the one which brings it to the forefront is of the greatest importance.
The only way one should respond to ANY and ALL news items from ANY and ALL sources is to state to oneself, “I wonder how much of that is true?”, and if it is something that is of importance or of interest to you, begin researching it. There is no such thing as unbiased reporting for no human being is capable of being unbiased. However, those who understand this will, by and large, be less so, hopefully anyway.
Quick and simple example. I am an American who has spent close to 30 years living in Japan. I do not, cannot see Japan as any Japanese who lives here does, regardless of their age, nor do I see the US as anyone who have never set foot outside of it. All involved in this example, including myself, view the world through the filters of our individual experiences, our biases.
Those who understand this are unmoved by headlines, for they know that they are biased. They are unmoved by photos and even videos, for they know that bias will be a factor in the one or more of the actions in the long process of getting them published from the person who took them to those who select them to those who crop them or otherwise edit them to how, when and where they are presented for public consumption. Such as we see here, from the honorable The New York Times.
Which the venerated Gray Old Lady has yet to issue a proper retraction for, opting instead to have their PR department post the following on X.
How many of you fell for this? You have been lied to. You are being lied to. Do not believe a single news item from anywhere, unless you research it.
Even if that child does have a "preexisting condition" it still looks pretty bad to me! The main thing I noticed, after the resemblance of the picture to the Pieta, is that the child is wearing a black plastic bag over his diaper, if there even is a diaper. And the mom looks like she is exhausted and hasn't had a bath in ages. Is it a fact, or isn't it, that no food or water is getting through? I can only rely on the journalists who have been to Gaza and speak Arabic and who I have followed for years, like Vanessa Bealey, or Chris Hedges. It doesn't mean I believe everything they say unconditionally, but it is starting to look pretty GD bad to me!
Also, I watched the Al Jazeera blow by blow reporting of the last time Israel went in to Gaza and bombed the crap out of everything. So that memory is influencing me now.
No that picture , as a woman and a mother, makes me think what it must be like to live in horrible conditions with children to care for and a sick child on top of it! How does she keep them clean? Now she is resorting, it seems, to black garbage bags for diapers. What does she do, I wonder, when she gets her period?
I have been an un-member of the club for the past five years, What brought me to this status was the same impetus for most of the people that read this. People have criticized me for supporting Alex Jones because I have said that he has been more accurate and more useful for many people than the mainstream media has. And a lot more entertaining! I believe they tried to sue him for a billion dollars for "false information". Why is no one after CNN, the BBC, NHK and their ilk?