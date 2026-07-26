Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader
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I spent the day much as you did. And remember well the novelty of the bicentennial.

The first thing I remember was the quarters. The tails were the colonial drummer on the back. The Freedom Train was also a memory. And I think along with it, I have lumped in memories of going to Washington, DC for the first time and also visiting New York. It was a heck of a summer vacation, though was it all that same summer of 1976? I can't remember.

As a kid I don't remember asking for much of anything. Occasionally I would ask mom to go to a movie and usually there was the "maybe" she responded with which usually meant "no." I understand now why such things as maybe's existed, but at the time I always hated that answer. But probably would have despised a yes turned no instead.

Probably this above explains why I went to so many movies as an adult alone. I didn't have to ask; I just did as I wanted.

We weren't rich either, not in those days. And one of the first core memories of mine was not asking for things more than once. Once for me was a miracle alone. I didn't want to be a bother, and to this day, I have moderated myself to this sort of behavior. It pains me to ask for anything.

The silver lining of not spending the Fourth with your son is you won't be disappointed if he didn't truly show any enthusiasm for what you shared.

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