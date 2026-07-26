In 1976, fifty years ago, my father took the family to see the “American Freedom Train” when it stopped at the nearest point to our home. I recall but few details. I remember that the train had cars with windows on the side so that you could see what was exhibited inside. The only thing I can remember seeing 50 years later was the Liberty Bell. Despite the details lost to my memory, I still recall the strong, positive emotions of the trip. The anticipation of the trip before and especially during the hours long drive to the city. I remember the excitement of seeing the Liberty Bell, the train, the city and other places of interests it held that we were also allowed to see that day. This city offered many things a boy of six at that time would be interested in, and for this occasion, we were allowed to enjoy many of them. A rarity as each cost money and my parents were far from well off. Years after this trip, and most likely before, I would pester my parents to take us on this or to that whenever we visited the city. Rare was the time they would and when they did, it was just one of the many options that they would. As a young child, I did not understand how financially strapped they were. But, for this one day, we got to see the freedom train and many other sites the city had to offer. I think we were even allowed to eat at McDonald’s, every kids favorite, at least then. It was a magical day, what is often called a “core memory” today.

I spent the Semiquincentennial alone. I read that Tokyo Tower was going to be lit up in Red, White and Blue, so I brought my camera with me when I went to my local izakaya for dinner as the tower is visible along the entire main road from my apartment to the diner. I was disappointed to see that it was not lit up advertised, perhaps I was too late. I was, by a day. Turns out, it was lit up on the 3rd. Why? I still have no idea.

While not in the States, it still could have been a wonderful family event, especially as it fell on a weekend and we could have watched much of the celebrations on TV. I should have been able to share this with my own son. I should have been able to help him create some of the same feelings my Dad left me with half a century ago. Instead, I am estranged from my 12 year old son. I dinned alone, returned home and got to field music, John Philip Sousa and other patriotic tunes and clips from movies on the revolution and civil wars.