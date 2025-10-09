An Important Post From Dr.Naomi WolfKitsune, Maskless Crusader.Oct 09, 202531ShareOutspoken with Dr Naomi WolfOctober 7This is one of those essays in that series that I dread writing. My heart hurts just contemplating my pouring out of these feelings onto the page…Read morea day ago · 219 likes · 481 comments · Dr Naomi WolfThanks for reading Kitsune, Maskless Crusader! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe31Share
Thanks for the link, Masked Crusader!
I hope Trump succeeds, and I appreciate and wholeheartedly thank Dr Wolf for showing us this conflict through her eyes.
Best regards. 😸