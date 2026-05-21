One problem I have long had with writing predates my time posting anything on line is that because I have little time available to write, I spend time when not engaged in other things but not able to type thinking about what I want to write. This causes several problems for me. In many cases, once I finally get to sit down and type, so much time has been spent thinking about it that I have grown bored with the subject. Another problem is that I often leave out points or details I wished to include, such with my coworker’s lip being speared by a distracted dental surgeon.

Well I did it again with my post on changing attitudes. Unbelievably rude tourists have caused the banning of photography of various places, of Geisha and their apprentices called Maiko and have even made certain areas off limits. As an avid though amateur photographer, these developments sadden me, but are entirely reasonable given the problems caused. I have written earlier in one of my many and continuing posts on Technological Revenge how digital cameras on phones has destroyed the cameraman’s code of old and has led to new almost universal rudeness among those who wish to photo document their travels. So it comes as quite a surprise when I realized that during my recent hikes, drivers would sometimes stop so that I could take a picture of something on the other side of the street. I do not recall ever witnessing this at any time in the past. Not just drivers, pedestrians too. I revisited a famous temple in Tokyo on Monday. It is just down the street from my new med school and I had several hours to kill and had my camera with me. This temple has a sign inside asking that no photos be taken during ceremonies. There were none in progress but felt I should ask anyway. Photography was allowed and so I took some pics. A couple of worshipers politely waited for me to get my shot. I realized this only after bringing my camera down from my eye.

This is what makes the antics of rude tourists so infuriating; the locals are accommodating beyond what one should expect even without all the stunts these low rent types pull. Japanese love their culture and are happy others find it appealing and are happy to shore. Already fired up by these sorry excuses of human beings, we have these two idiots from my homeland who jumped into the monkey inclosure of a zoo and filmed it as a publicity stunt for some bit coin company. These two planned to cause a massive fuss that would get them a payoff and leave the mess with we expats who live here to deal with it. Comments on various social media sites assume, correctly so in this case, that it was Americans that did this. I and all Americans are painted with the “Ugly American” brush every time a tourist of nonasian decent plays the fool even when it was some other country’s damned fool in large part because of Americans such as these two. However, to the Japanese, we are all gaijin and they paint all non Japanese with the brush these two gave them.