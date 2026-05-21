Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
9h

I believe the problem with those bitcoin fools is that they had no father or male figure in their lives to berate them when they got out of line.

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Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1h

One problem I have with my writing is that as I am writing, I am often given to pause on it. I have many drafts just sitting in the wings. False starts, half-baked ideas, and at times meandering as if not settled upon a point.

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