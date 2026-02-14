My new main grocery store just did away with their last two manner registers. Self check out is the only option other than going to the next closets grocery store, twice the distance. Today was the second time I have patronized the store since the switch, sometime this past week, but it seems that there are no cashless self check out registers, yet. Taking a page from Costco, shoppers must show their receipt before allowed to depart. With the exception of Costco, I have never witnessed this in Japan.

Another new phenomenon that I have been wanting to share is that suddenly many employees at various businesses have name tags that have “Staff” written in katakana instead of their family names, which until recently was universal.

About half those I see on the street, station or train are masked.

And know, the big story. Had a lesson with the CEO of the maid cafe last Thursday. He said that it has been reported that for the first time, employers are planning on reducing the number of new recruits this year. I am not clear if this will be effective this April when the years recruits start their professional careers or is starting this recruiting year for next year’s addition to the work force. Either way this is HUGE. The reason given? ………… Wait for it…………. Drum roll……….AI.