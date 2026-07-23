My future wife and I met the Ks a quarter century ago when we condo and dog sat for her parents. They did not know us, but knew of us and knew my future inlaws’ dog on sight when we took her for a walk. Such is the reality among dog people. A couple of years later, after we were married, they invited us, my new inlaws and neighbors to their house warming party for the new house they just purchased and moved into. Nice house. As we enjoyed food, drink and conversation, a kitten came by. She was the stay that the whole neighborhood looked after with but Mr. K taking on the responsibility of getting her her shots and other requirements filled. The kitten’s name was Foo, for she was first discovered mewing up a storm rivaling the typhoon then raging outside the K’s home, and they brought her in. Fearing for her safety and health, the K’s eventually brought Foo into their house permanently.

Not long thereafter, they took in Mr. K’s brother’s dog for a while and were compelled to keep Foo in a cage. As we had just bought a house nearby, and now concerned for Foo’s well being, he implored us to take Foo into our home. My first pet was a cat, so I was not against the idea. My bride grew up with dogs only and had no experience with cats and was thus hesitant. Eventually she relented and we welcomed Foo in to our family. I slept but little the first night Foo was with us as she curled up between our pillows and purred louder than I knew cats could, all night long.

Over the years, we would often meet the Ks. He took private lessons from me in the hopes of passing a sudden and new requirement at work to score high on an IT test in English. Sadly, despite great effort and improvement, he did not. For a short time, I taught his daughter too. We would often run into him and or his wife around town and almost yearly at a local shrine’s shishimai festival. His son once performed in it. They would always inquire about Foo.

The panic all but severed our connection with them as it did with most people I knew before it. I learned from my exwife today that Mr. K passed away from pancreatic cancer last week, she only learning of it today as well. I don’t know his age but suppose it to have been around 60, most likely younger than this milestone, as they are not much older than we are. I think his daughter only recently gave birth to her first child, she like us, marrying late.

I am not yet old, yet everything and everyone I knew before the panic are being disappeared.