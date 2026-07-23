Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
3h

I wonder how many more will "unexpectedly" pass before everyone stops getting jabbed.

Can we eliminate the artificial, unscientific risks to our health without the doom and panic? Is this how it all ends? Unreal!!

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