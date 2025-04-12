The first trailer is lost and I have already received the refund. Today, this one arrived.

Trailer hooked up to my bike.

This is after I took it for a trial run to the bike store for a tire and light. Earlier today, while running errands for the preexfamily, I stopped by another branch of the same bike store to but inner tubes and tires but they had just one tire the correct size. I also had them air up these tires as the stem valves is different from those on my bike and what our pump can accommodate. So the trip to the other store once I got there trailer built.

One of the reviewers for this on Amazon had their tires fail 60 km in to a 70 km trip. So I thought it a good idea to have a spare set of both tires and tubes. Will have a spare tube or two for the bike before I set out on a camping trip.

The trailer I originally bought did not come with its own flag so I bought the one shown here. This trailer did come with a flag but the pole is white and shorter than this one. This is shown only 2/3 its full height to get it in the photo. The remaining section of the pole is seen on the trailer. I choose this flag because it has a reflective strip sewn into it….having it my possession I see that there is a reflective strip on one side.

In the confines of this photo is slightly than one half of our yard.