Arrived!
The recently purchased furniture arrived early afternoon today and I am quite pleased. All three pieces I shared with you in an earlier post have been unboxed and places where I want them, the boxes and inner packaging broken down and bundled ready for the proper day to dispose of them. Even though there is still room in each piece, I can finally walk easily through each room of the apartment. In truth, the bedroom is a mess as I haven’t folded or hung laundry in several weeks again. Still have stuff on the floor, which I will find a final place for tonight and tomorrow if not completed tonight.
Have acres of floor space open in the kitchen/dinning area now that I finally have a place off the floor for much of my sake cup collection, etc.
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Very nice, it looks great.
Looks elegant.