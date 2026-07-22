Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
9h

Ecstatic! Though I have separated the stacks of papers into three of the drawers, the amount would not fill a single one and yet, the floor of my living room is all but completely clear! For the first time in months, I am able to work in it, to say nothing of walking in it.

Reply
Share
David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
12h

I love this kind of furniture but having a family got in the way of buying and fitting out my house in this way. Not sure about the antique stuff but you can buy new Chinese lacquered furniture quite cheaply, although perhaps the quality is not the same. I visited a factory a few years ago and enjoyed walking around and seeing all the different types. Amazing how light this kind of furniture is and wondered if this was due to using modern cheaper materials or whether they were always like that. It seemed almost too fragile for anything but ornamental purposes or very light use but perhaps that is not the case if you can find Japanese examples over a hundred years old.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture