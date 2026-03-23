Sunday started off as well as can be expected under the circumstances. Walking around Kichijoji tired me out enough to get to bed early and to quickly fall asleep. I woke up at the intended time, but feeling tired from the day before and suffering from hay-fever for the same reason and my son not responding to my messages about the hike, I allowed myself to drift back to sleep. I woke back up a little more than an hour later, just after I planned to catch a train for my first solo Ekikara hike. I decided to just stay in bed. After a few moments, I shouted at myself to heave out and trice up and leave for the hike. And I did.

As a rule, I do not carry my iPad on private excursions. I chose to Sunday in case my son had a last minute change of heart and decided he wanted to join me. Sadly, he did not. As I was carrying it anyway, I did not trouble myself to write down the route as I usually do, expecting to use my train app.

After multiple transfers to trains of various lines, I arrived at Koga, Ibaraki for my hike. What awaited me left me dumbfounded, then furious, then terrified all to be replaced with annoyance, frustration and worry. The station staff members who had always been present to hand out maps, fliers and coupons were nowhere to be seen. The station itself was unmanned and this was not one of the tiny stations that have long been unmanned. Instead of the detailed maps I have been given for over 2 decades, there was a poster with two QR codes. One was for JR East’s Ekikara Hiking App, the other for the map for the hike from this station. Ponder that for a moment. To simply take an organized hike, one must have an expensive battery powered device that is connected to a digital service. If I had not brought my iPad with me Sunday, no hike for me as I would not have been able to access the map. I had already downloaded the app so that I could find out about the currently offered hikes but still needed to access the map.

Before I go in to explaining the reality of the situation, please take a moment to consider the implications for this. I invite you to first think how this would impact the hiker. From there we should be able to infer what lies ahead for us all, if we do not find a way to stop it.

The first thing that came to my mind was how I was going to carry my iPad. I intended to carry it in my back pack as I would have no need of it during the hike. I had my big DSLR camera and I brought my cane. I originally bought the cane for hiking but only used it for hikes that were longer orhilly. As this was the first hike since I injured my knee, I thought it prudent to have my cane with me. But I now had to carry my iPad, so juggling the three while hiking and taking photos turned out to be every bit as frustrating as I anticipated.

Next concern was my battery. At the start of the hike, it was already down to 54%. After pumping bilges and buying something for lunch, it was down to 49%. No way would the battery would last for the whole 9.3 kilometer hike and to plot my course back home after it. I did bring external batteries, three in fact. But that was a less than ideal solution. Given the circumstances, the new plan was to recharge during lunch. Battery life decreased to 18% an hour before I wanted to eat. I had to pause my HIKE earlier than I wanted to RECHARGE an electronic device that I didn’t even want to bring with me. Not only are the idiots amongst us still trying to force us to give up are internal combustion engine driven vehicles that take just minutes to refill and force us to use battery powered ones that take hours to recharge, they have concocted a way to force hikers to stop and recharge their devices. ARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRG‼️

I was able to get the battery back to 34% during my lunch stop. However, it dropped back below 20% long before the end of the hike. This meant I had to carry the battery in use while plugged in to my iPad as I hiked along with my camera and cane. Hoping it would last long enough, I started with my largest battery. By the end of the hike all three batteries were dead and I had about 30% left on my iPad battery with a 90 minute train trip home. I used 46% on the way to the hike.

To refresh your memory, here is one of the maps received for one of these events a few years ago.

Very nice, highly detailed. Below is a screen shot of the app based map.

How in the Fauci is this useful?

My reaction was “Are you Faucing kidding me!?!?!!?”. As is common, apps made for idiot phones generally do not fill an iPad’s screen; they remain the size of an idiot phone’s screen. Same with this one. With a paper map, one can easily see where they are in relation to things off the planned route, or even, of course, the actual route. Not so with a map in a tiny screen. All you can see is where you are in relation to what little else is on the screen. Zooming out doesn’t help as the detail is lost when you do so. Zooming in enough to see detail only provides a block or so worth of map. Constantly changing this or scrolling the map this way and that way takes time and uses precious battery power to say nothing of the less than accurate rendering of the terrain; “Did I scroll at a precise 90 degree angle?”. It’s like hiking with blinders on. Image if the only place I could find to eat dinner was at one of the increasing number of places that required I use my device to view the menu and order after scanning their QR code. Would I have enough power to do so and if so, enough left to complete the hike as the map would be lost if power ran out. As it was, I was unable to find out the significance of the places of interest during the hike due to the need to conserve power. It was only later when the concern over the battery was no more which allowed me explore the app and find such info that I learn about the places I visited. I feel another technological revenge piece in the future.

The following are all screen shots of the app that I cropped and enlarged.

These display here much larger than they did when I took screen shots of each. Imagine viewing these on your device, in the bright sunlight while hiking and worried about your battery dying. Who in the hell thinks this is progress? How is this in any way better than a paper map that is not harder to read in bright light and doesn’t need a charge and weighs a hell of a lot less?

The hike. All photos by the author. All rights reserved.

First thing of interest seen.

The good ole SDGs. This sign is on a repurposed planter, the actual greenery that once grew in it replaced with astroturf. Oh the Irony.

The view from this spot, looking across the street.

Sustainable or not, whatever development goals this once castle town has are not being met.

Below are photos taken during the hike.

I remember when there were many shops in buildings exactly as this one still in business. Though we still have a few in my city, even in it there are fewer than when we moved here 20 years ago. Most of the few remaining are derelict with rotting curtains and fading signs, or as in this case, a flag.

Here wave the opposite, and old homestead modernized and converted into a cafe, shop and behind me is a storehouse converted into a concert hall.

The converted storehouse to concert hall.

Old homes. Under the upper eaves of the house on the left can be seen the mud wall. The house on the left likely has walls of the same material but they have been plastered white. The one on the left was likely some kind of business.

A very old business in its well maintained old buildings.

Gate and walled approach to the literature museum.

Gate house of a old home.

Detail of the transom of the room in the photo above this one showing the detail of the vent allowing airflow between rooms.

The kitchen. This room is just inside the entrance and is mud floored. Look to the right of the photo to see how the baseboard rests upon stones with no filler between. Though dark, at the top right we can see the inside of the thatched roof.

Thatched roof detail.

The room that communicates with the kitchen. Notice the airflow vents.

Detail of the vents.

Decorations in the kitchen.

Behind the screen is a sink. Notice the horizontally sliding blinds in the window.

The outside of the wall seen in the photo above this one. At the lower left is the discharge for the sink drain, which drains into a hole lined with pottery and filled with stones. The vertical slats are the window. The blinds can be slid to open the space between the slots completely or closed or throttled somewhere between. At the bottom of the wall we again see the baseboard resting upon stones without any filling between them. It is easy to see why cats were important to families.

Looking through the whole house.

Next to this old home is a newer one, from the early 1800s.

The neighbor to the home featured in the photos above. Gives a nice idea of what a street view of a Japanese city looked like in the 1800’s.

The house enclosed by the fence seen in the photo above this one.

The tokonoma, the spiritual center of a traditional Japanese home, of this old home.

Along the route, but not mentioned on the hike map were many temples and shrines. A few were, but many were ignored. This was one of those ignored. I went in to the foyer and was invited into the sanctuary. I declined as was wearing my hiking boots which are not the easiest to get out of or lace up. I was then told I could get close to the alter and take photos. The invitation was accepted.

While not rare, in my experience it is not common that we are allowed to photograph within the sanctuary. It is more common that we allowed to photograph the interior from outside, but not so from inside. So I accepted their invitation. The soot covered gold guided statute of a buddha in the back is of special interest.

The occasion for the hike was the town’s peach blossom festival. Here is a small vignette of the peach park.

A short video of one of the many traditional music troupes playing the festival. CF card was low on memory so could not record long. Look at the ages of the performers. This is why I fear for the continuance of this cultural and historical knowledge.

The Castle that once stood in the area behind the monument was built in the 17th century and survived long enough to be photographed in the late 19th century. Almost nothing of it exists now.

This gate may have been a part of the castle as across the street is a fenced off bamboo covered berm that is marked as a portion of the castle. whether is is or not, it is old. behind it is a large yard and big, brand new home. Notice the delivered package left at the gate. How would it be to return home through this gate each night?

This ancient and not well kept shrine was incorporated into the newer castle when it was built.

While probably not as old, this homestead exhibits the standard Edo era layout for a merchant’s home. The front is the shop, behind which is the living quarters. In the back is the kura, or storehouse. The standard house was narrow but deep.

Rear view of the greenish store seen in the previous photo.

There are two houses behind the wall and gate seen in the above three photos. There have long been empty. A greta by for those interested in akiya, empty homes?

There are many small shrines that were once sandwiched between town homes as we see here. Few are still bordered by the long time neighbors such as this one is.

One of the stops along the hike was at a history museum. I bought two books and a few photo post cards of items on display, as I have long done. The clerk wore a mask and stayed behind a plastic shield. She was polite and kind, but as the books were too big to fit through the slot in the plastic shielding, she comically passed the around it while keeping her head behind it. I saw more masked people here than I saw unmasked except at the peach blossom festival.