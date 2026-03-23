Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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JC's avatar
JC
2d

Beautiful! Thank you for letting us see! Interesting that your "hike" is - urban?

Sorry about the app. I have a hard line: NO APPS. But it's getting harder and harder to function in society without them. I would've chucked a major wobbly if I'd gotten there, expecting a map, and nothing but apps. There are places in City I cannot go because parking is governed by app.

One of my Karate mates is in Japan right now for the next 3 weeks. Yesterday he sent photos - in animal suits? In funny little cars like dune buggies? In Tokyo.

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
2d

Beautiful photos, thank you for sharing. It’s going to be pretty tough to do away with this QR code and idiot phone business. The kids are conditioned to accept it, they scan without thinking and download apps like they’re collecting them.

I was about to recommend alltrails.com as a website that doesn’t force you to download the app and will let you print maps of the route, but when I went to double check that it’s still a good site it tried to make me sign in to print a map. *sigh*

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2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
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