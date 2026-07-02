Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
2d

I am unsure of the idiom "stroked," but convinced you mean, "stoked!" As in, fire stoked is hot, hot, hot! (And your purchasing skills and ukiyoe collection are on fire!).

Correct me not if there's some unseemly meaning to stroked. My face is red bantering with sailors ;)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
Guy Incognito's avatar
Guy Incognito
1d

I am looking forward to the book. I hope I don't get any ketchup stains on it while eating boigas.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture