After spending a lot on high quality, limited edition modern prints of ukiyoe mistaking them for reproductions ukiyoe, I have become a bit shy of buying large lots of prints. Despite happily accepting the purchase, I do not need larger numbers of such. I have bought smaller lots of prints and have been repeatedly wonderfully surprised as often those which were not my target in the set turn out to be exceptionally nice.

After several back and forth Q and A with the seller, I bid on a large collection of prints and won. They arrived yesterday. Almost the complete “53 Stations of the Tokaido” . The ones missing were noted in the listing. Several of the rest are horribly stained as is common when buying these in lots. Several of those from the lost collection I have more than replaced were also stained in the same way. Long been a mystery to me how a few prints out of a collection stored in the same place get yellow dots all over them while the majority do not. I pulled the stained ones out and will not count them in my collection. Several I have better copies of already. Dividing the amount paid by the number of prints in good condition, they come out to ¥333.3333333 apiece! I am stoked. Came with a frame sized to accommodate the matted folios they are mounted in, too.

Long wanting to do so, now that I am free from the constraints of married life, I have embarked upon photographing the modern views of places immortalized by ukiyoe artists centuries ago. I have studied and worked near many of these locations and the Akihabara area has many. Yesterday I made a slight detour to a major shrine that hosts one of the big three matsuri in Tokyo, Kanda Myojin Shrine. Just across the river and a bit of a way down the slope of the hill from where I studied as an exchange student decades ago and between where I detrain be after my Monday morning class and my worksite in the evening of the same day, I have a long history of walking past, through and visiting it. It is also hosts one of the best festivals I was able to participate in with my son. Instead of looking for a less expensive preowned copy of a famous ukiyoe depicting the view from this shrine, I decided that buying it new from the store within shrine grounds would be the better souvenir. Hoping to get just the print, I learned they sell it only as a set with a nice frame. Pricey, but worth it. In a real world realization of the failing nature of my local language skills, I was unable to make myself understood when I asked for the location the print depicts. I took some photos of where I thought it would likely be but upon opening the box for the framed print back in the apartment I found a photo of the location on the informative sheet it came with. Will stop back by later to get a shot of the correct location.

So far, most locations lost their scenic beauty long ago. The views from as close as I can get to the same vantage points as the artists are mostly blocked by ugly concrete constructions from shortly after the war. Still, having fun seeking these out. A book might come out of the effort.

Prints and photos of the same will be posted at a later date.