I stumbled across an outdoor craft beer festival in my town just as they were closing down for the night. After they passed on the dreaded intelligence that they were closing, they also let it be known that it will be held tomorrow too. Sadly, cashless but they can accept credit cards. If any of you are in the Tokyo area and have no plans on May 5th and are bored, let me know over PM and we can see about meeting up for draft craft beer.