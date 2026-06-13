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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
14h

It also destroyed my younger daughter’s final years in secondary school. Being told that it was too dangerous to go to school and that an hour or so of Zoom was a sufficient substitute, with most kids not even getting dressed and mostly messing about with their background image, they progressed to the next year regardless. Then being told it was now safe to go back, most kids had totally lost interest and motivation by that point. She was further marginalised from various activities due to the fact that she hadn’t got the jab. Also by pure coincidence (I’m sure!) she was one of the few kids not to get sick during that time. In the end she never even finished her basic education and is now aimless with regard to her future direction. She works a few hours part time a week and spends what she earns even before she’s got it! Not only was she robbed of her final school years, we as parents have been robbed of the opportunity to have a more harmonious relationship with our daughter as all this has caused friction.

Sure, she’ll probably wake up one day and find her direction in life but she could already be doing that now if it hadn’t been for the panic.

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Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader's avatar
Bare-Faced Plague-Spreader
1d

I didn't think about this, but you bring up a great point. COVID not only took your son's childhood, but your parenthood as well. It caused further division, and caused "turbo schism" where cracks could have been repaired; it broke a lot of that which was already showing wear and tear.

Someone tried to sell me this week on "Long Covid" being the catalyst to the more than 200 symptoms of it. And in a way they may be right. All that propaganda, all the restrictions, all the chaos and instability due to the ridiculous policies can lead to immune system problems. The catalyst though, was not a physical disease, but the mental brainworm of Covid.

My dad got us trains when we were kids. They were, as far as I know, family trains. They were Lionel trains. They were big, and the track was pretty small by comparison. My dad, to ease the setting up of it, had built it on a plywood setting that you could fold up to the wall when not in use. I don't recall us using it much. I imagine it was not as an elaborate system as you had.

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