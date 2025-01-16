Small stuff first. Visits to 4 different drug stores in Akihabara for castor oil left me empty handed. On the way there I searched online and found that many versions of stuff are available in Japan at reasonable prices. Now I just need to clarify if either refined or unrefined is preferred. Can have it as soon as tomorrow.

Now the big news. Earlier when I stated that I found myself climbing the stairs, it was with the aid of my cane. Several times today, I ended up getting up for where ever I was seated and walked off with my cane over my arm. It being to warm in the afternoon for my jacket and too cool for my sleeves to rolled up as I had them on the hot train, I rolled them down on the escalator towards the gate of my home station. Not finished by the time the escalator reached the floor, I stepped right off and went through the gate…with my cane still hanging from my arm! So, I decided to walk the ten minutes home without its help. No problem! This is the first time in over 2 months I have been able to walk anywhere this long of a distance without a cane. I started using DMSO less than a week ago.

Still need the cane, for now, for stairs, especially when descending but being able to walk the full ten minutes between the station and home AND without being even winded is a huge, massive development. Recollections fail to inform who it was who recommended DMSO to me first, but to them and to all who have shared information and especially those who have sent some to me, THANK YOU ALL.