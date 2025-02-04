As I was setting up for classes with the floor staff of a popular Tokyo eatery last night, I saw them filing a test of a real time AI translation device that if adopted would likely render my position redundant. I know of the system as the CEO of the company told me of it months ago. The company who developed the tech was trying to debut their monstrosity at this restaurant. The CEO was not really interested for a variety of reasons all of which seemed sound and none related to me, so I felt safe. Seeing them testing it last night was a bit of a shock as was the request to observe and film my class. This has been done before, TV shows have had their cameras filming and personalities participating in these classes at least two times. Newspapers have done the same but with stills instead of video. However, to do so right after they film a test of a system that is in direct competition with what I provide them is concerning. To say that this did anything other than add anxiety and insecurity to my situation would be a lie.

Already in an even lower state than what I have been in of late when I boarded the train for ”home” last night I see an ad on a poster for AI based English lessons for busy Japanese. Great. The time has arrived. My profession is being taken over by computers, now.

Still holding on to hope that what I witnessed at the client’s venue last night was no more than the AI company’s latest attempt to convince my client to buy into their service, I am crushed to have just run across an advertisement stating that my client has adopted this new, wonderful real time AI translation system. Half of my current earnings are from this client.