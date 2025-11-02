Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Belling the Cat
1d

Take deep breaths, breathe, sit quietly. We are built for fight or flight, not to endure constant non-life-threatening stress (normal status of modern life, even without your current situation). Take it easy and get through the next week. People are supporting you, keep it in mind, work on detaching from the others.

Alcohol impedes proper liver function which supports extracting nutrition from food you eat. It takes a while (very individual) for the liver et al (gall bladder, other hormone balances) to adjust back and do more of its work properly. Your body needs to re-balance along with your mind and emotions.

Al X G
1d

Have you ever considered switching to a nonalcoholic brew? If it’s the taste of beer that you like - as do I - perhaps leaving out the alcohol will improve your sleep and energy level? Just a thought. I quit drinking the regular stuff eight years ago and much prefer the clearer focus. The NA choices these days are incredibly tasty.

