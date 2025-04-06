Today is test day for the Kid. As it is my duty to take them to wherever the testing site is I am currently at a nearby coffee house. I really lucked out this time as the testing center is a pleasant walk from the outlet and used camping gear store that we have both bought and sold stuff at. I have been trying to get here ever since I found the bargain of a tent a couple of weeks ago. After dropping off the Kid I went to MacDonalds for coffee as the outdoor store opens at 10 and the test starts at 8:40. 20 minuets before they were to open, I set out on foot to see what treasures I could find.

Found much of what I am looking for and fit it all in the backpack I brought just in case I did. Was looking for a good deal on a decent camp table but did not find any as good as I found on a resale site last night which I promptly bought after not finding better in the store fearing I would miss out. That deal is for two small tables priced low as the seller wants to be rid of both. One is far more desirable than the other as it sets higher, has a larger surface and a light pole. Rolls up very small though. I may not use the smaller one but if I can fit it in the bike trailer I will bring it as it is always nice to be able to keep things off the ground when possible.

What I did find was two saw horse looking hanging poles, a small camp cooking set, a small tea kettle, two compact nested bowls with folding handles and a lid that doubles as a deep sided plate, a collapsible camp sink and a collapsible water jug. The last was the most expensive, I don’t think it was used. In great shape regardless. I did not find camp tableware, which surprised me. However, once I left the shop I wanted to place my booty into the bags that they came with. These were folded and placed in clear plastic taped shut and secured to the items they are for by the sales staff. Opening the one for the cook set, out fell a complete set of folding tableware! Yippee!

Still need a cup of some sort and probably one more small plate. Spice jars would also be nice. The 100 yen store now carries camping supplies and I can find these there. Still in need of a decent collapsing cooler. Otherwise, I think I am set.

Friday was a night game at the ballpark for the local team. The preexwife was able to get free tickets again and we left at two pm in hopes of getting there in time to get free ball caps for the kids. The trip there was another one of the almost daily episodes that takes a bit of the bitterness of being thrown out of the family away. Something flipped a switch with the Kid and they started behaving before we got there and the rest of the day was quite pleasant. However, tech creep has made another advance. Last year I posted photos of the coupons I received from the beer babes. They no longer pass these out to customers, need an app for that now.

The resale shop I most frequently use as it is the closest is the same company that runs the camping resale shop I just went shopping in. To sell anything, you must be a member. No anonymity in Japan for those who sell their stuff instead of throwing it out. I also get points for buying stuff and thus have a members card. This too is being discontinued and replaced by an app this June, as I learned upon checkout. The juggernaut rolls on.

Just started to get emails from the matsuri group. Haven’t been to a meeting this year. Missed the fourth last night. They all know the preexwife and the kids. They are a great group of guys but I don’t want to meet them as I do not want to share my bad news and I need to keep it secret from the kids for now and I feel dishonest not telling them. Besides, I joined for the kids and it costs money to renew my membership. The Kid has one or more tests and as at least one, day long class each weekend, so we really can’t participate anyway.