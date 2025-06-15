The voice on the phone informed me that my eye glasses were fixed. I like my second pair but they are heavy and I have worn them for over a week. As I had to pick the kid up from cram school anyway, I drove down early to pick up my glasses.

It is common for parking garages to allow free parking if a certain amount is paid in purchase in nearby stores. Either the merchant can certify the parking voucher or the help desk in the mall can do so upon presentation of receipts that total more than the threshold. The eyeglass store issued me a QR code to use to validate my voucher at one of automated sites in the mall. One of the other parking garages has a similar system but within the garage, similar enough that I thought nothing of it.

The voucher inserted, the machine directed me to put the QR cone under the scanner. After complying the screen displayed the amount I paid in cash to have my glasses fixed. I did not check but suspect heavily that my name was also displayed on the screen.