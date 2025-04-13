Last week I posted about the new Ecute shopping mall in Akihabara station and how none of its merchants accept cash. This became the topic of discussion for the my lesson with the CEO of a food service company the same day. We began talking about cash versus cashless and the went further afield to discuss E-tech use in general, how we have become dependent upon it and how it has affected the workforce.

While not as adverse to E-monies as I am, my student is also concerned about cash not being able to be used and that we may soon be forced into a cashless society. One problem of course is safety. My new credit card has an IC chip in it, allowing me to just touch the reader to use it for payment. Of course, any can use it without any check to see if they are me. Each of us have had someone making purchases with our cards. Cashless makes this easier, in our opinions anyway. The data collected is another concern. There is no more such a thing as a safe and secure data bank than there is an unsinkable ship. The bigger the data base, the greater to number of people making greater efforts to hack in or pay those who have access for the data therein. How many times have we seen such stories in the news? This is not an unreasonable concern, it happens daily.

There we have this FATCA thing I keep weaving into as many topics as I can as it is interwoven into all I would like to do. But it ain’t just we Yanks who need to be concerned about this. If you are from an OECD member nation, Japan will share all your financial data with all members of that organization. There is nothing preventing them from providing all data they have on you going back to your first stop here. No chain is stronger than its weakest link. There are over 30 member countries of the OECD and all it takes is one person in any of these who has access to leak your data at then it is out there. There will be no recourse for those victimized this way if the criminal act was undertaken in a country other than those when one resides or is from and little chance even then.

There is another reason in addition these. I use my credit card mainly for monthly payments and the rare large purchase such as my recently bought laptop. I did not get surprised by my monthly credit card bills as I keep track of what I buy with it. If I use it or any form of E-money for bento, take out meals, coffee and the many small daily purchases it is easy to run into financial trouble. It takes no effort to see that the bills in my wallet are fewer and or of smaller denomination. As an example, I use/d the rechargeable rail passes in use in Japan, Pasmo and Suika. There are others, I think, but these are two I have used. I asked my student how much rail fare is from his home station to Akihabara. He doesn’t know. Nor do I. However, even though I worked at a different location each day of the week and often multiple places each day, leaving from and arriving at different stations, after a short while I had memorized the required fare for each route, just by repetition. If mischarged, we who use these passes have no feasible way to know it. Quite some time ago, Shinjuku station was found to have been over charging all who used these passes for a number of years. I was included in this massive number of victims. Additionall, these also keep track of our use of stations; when we enter which station, and when and where we leave. We are already conditioned to some degree to just mindlessly flow with the crowds through our daily commutes as we let the authorities and all you gain access to their data bank to track us. How about phone numbers. I can still recall my child hood phone number but do not know my preexwife’s phone number. Not a question of memory, I simply do not know it and never did. I do not even get the benefit of seeing it when I call it up on my flip phone. My student, the same.

Then I brought up cash registers. My first experience using a cash register was as a young teenager in my dad’s store. His register was mechanical using electricity only to print receipts. It did not compute change, thus I was taught how to count back change. Earlier discussions on this topic lead me to believe that an example is due here. Let’s say that the total was $7.27 and you hand me a $10. bill. I would say the following; “3 (pennies) makes thirty, 2 dimes makes fifty, two quarters make eight dollars and 2 dollars makes ten.”. This, facing bills and experience at the register at any store quickly made one able to recall how much everything sold was after the different percentages of sales tax were applied and thus able to operate even when the power went down. Midwestern storms often knock out power for various lengths of time. Either lighting hits a transformer or distribution center or wind blows down power lines. Not common but not rare. It happened a couple of times in the three years I worked at a gas station/convenience store while in college. I and the other older employees just pulled out a note pad, wrote down each item we sold and counted back change. Once both the power was restored and the usually longer time for the computer to reinitialize, we would then ring through all the transactions. Credit cards were no problem as we had on hand the mechanical card imprinters. This was in the late 90s but even then, the high schoolers working there may not have been able to do this, I was in the class of 88, for reference.

Imagine my reaction when after my shift when we lost electricity, I stop by a fast food joint and they say they can’t take any orders because their power was still down. How about when I went to the university bank to cash my paycheck from them? I worked multiple jobs, including gas station/convenience store attendant and student worker on campus. I was told I was S.O.L. as their computer was still down for the power outage. I asked if banking simply did not exist before computers? With a confused expression upon her countenance, the teller answered, “Noooo. Banks have been around for hundreds of years before even electricity.” “And how did they handle transactions then?” Was my reply. “They wrote everything down in a ledger.” “Great, break out the ledger and start writing, I need to cash this check so that I have some money for the week end.” It was late Friday afternoon. No way to cash a check on weekends. No go. The bank can do nothing without a computer and I had to sit at home for the weekend despite the plans I had. At the time, I thought “Lord help us if we ever go all electronic, but surely mankind isn’t that foolish. But we are.

My student brought up the big earthquake and tsunami we had in Japan a few years back. Image if they were cashless there when that disaster hit. He then said that if the power goes down in his restaurants, they have no way to operate. Stunned, I aborted my first response as I had just told how I and many in my generation were able to keep the store open in a power failure. Given that even 30 years ago, high schoolers were as likely as not to be unable to, he is correct, there is no one that works in restaurants that can operate without electricity and the electronic dodads it drives.

A tangent to this is how poorly our so called education system in the US performs. Whenever an unusual coin or bill was passed or found in my till, I would buy it. Wheat pennies, actual silver dimes and quarters, half dollars, “silver” dollars, bicentennial coins, gold and silver certificates and 2 dollar bills. Sometimes, I would buy so many of these that they were all I had in my wallet or pocket. Needing food, I would use the ones in the worst condition. However, many of the clerks at various fast food stores did not recognize these as real money. They would have to call the manager over who also may not recognize them as legal tender. This is in the 90s in a college town in the US. Recent years have seen news items of people being arrested and charged for counterfeiting because the clerks, managers and even the police and sometimes the DAs do not know their own currency. The assault against cash has been a long one, much like it has been on everything else.

Now imagine when we merge this with AI? I can hardly wait! NOT. Study.com cam to my rescue during the panic. I had already been using it for classes for a couple of years prior to going online, cuz covid. I am not a medical doctor but had to provide listening related activities in English on the medical topics the first 1st students would learn in Japanese that week. It is one thing to use it in the classroom and as homework, completely another to broadcast online. In fact, they specifically prohibit this without permission. Thankfully, they granted me permission to do so for the duration of online classes. I have several years experience using them. This cam to an end when that position ended due to the school adopting the 5 year rule that law requires of employers you use “temp” staff. That is not technically correct, but lest it suffice for this discussion. Study.com is expensive and while it is a worthwhile expense when using it for a job that pays you to do so, losing that job I lost the need to use the service and I cancelled my subscription.

Preparation for a new class at my oldest med school would be greatly helped by a subscription to I Study.com and the school will reimburse me for the cost. The course is to prepare students for the TOEFL test. The test is to determine if the taker has enough knowledge and skill in the English language to be successful on an American college campus. It consists of language tasks based upon college lectures and the like that they will encounter as a college student in the US. These lecture are on all topic such schools may provide their students. I know no one who is expert enough to give creditable lecture on the full spectrum of subjects found on collage campuses in the US. I certainly am not so I set to largely using it as I did in the past. I found lessons that I wanted to use, printed the transcripts of the lecture, a cloze (think fill in the blank) of the same and quizzes with and without the answers. I gave a new feature, that to have AI make a lesson plan, a try. The first was quite good. Though that editing it to fit my ideas would be a time saver. So I use this for other topics too. However, the results are far the same. After a few of these, it was clear than some had far more utility than others. Interesting that their AI did not turn out the same results each time.

As per the norm, interruptions last night forced me to set aside my work in the middle of doing something else. Unconcerned, I searched for the same topic by typing in the name of the lessen to finish printing out the lesson’s materials. WTFO? The titles are the same and the content roughly the same, but man transcript doesn’t match what they have up now. The seed of panic begins to sprout, I check several of the ten lessons I have completely printed out. All these too differ between what is on the website now and what I printed out over the past couple of days. The main part of the lesson is the listening, but all are different from what I printed materials for! This means that I cannot use this to prepare for lessons as I do not know what the listening file will be on the day and at the time I use it. It seems that AI is writing and curating the lessons and constantly changing them. I have contacted customer support but am not expecting a workable answer. At the very least, the ten completed units and the partial will have to be redone is my guess. We designed this course based upon the lessons not changing over night.

Leave aside the bad position this puts me, my boss and our school in, this brings up another issue with all the E-tech dependency; it changes without notice. From drivers of my film scanner not being usable after a Windows update, rendering the whole, expensive machine little more than an oversized paperweight, to Apps ending the uses that I subscribed to them for to Zoom changing the formats available to download Chats from a zoom class mid semester, whatever any of this was when you start to use it, it may not remain that way for the duration you need it for. Why in the hell do we accept this? Seriously, what was wrong with pen a paper?

How will cashless systems be used and evolve? If they do as all other E-whatever has , there will be mass tracking, um sorry, not will be, IS mass tracking. There will be mass data breeches allowing people you really do not want to know your daily, weekly and yearly routines to be able to know when and where you buy your morning coffee on the way to work each day and when you take your yearly vacations, and sudden changes will mean that all the E-coin, points, yen, money you have is no longer usable where you usually shop and too few of us old folks that they haven’t been culled yet who have enough problem solving ability to live without any of this to be able to do so. Instead, we have whatever form of legal tender in our hand but the maleducated automaton behind the counter will not have a clue what to do with it and thus, we are guaranteed to succeed in saving our money as no one will know how to take or even if they can take it.