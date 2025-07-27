This is a photo of the previously white kitten with his mother for the first time in a week. He weighs only 600 grams here.
Below is he with the rest of the survivors of his family. His siblings kept him warm and protected him.
Below was taken one year to the day after the first photo above.
His mother and both sisters are living happily together with a friend.
We now have 4 cats, all rescues. This fellow, above, and the black kitten I rescued last year both rescued by myself. The other two by friends.
I don’t know where to begin with this. So sad not all of them survived and yet in nature that would happen too.
My own personal experience with cats is a long story in itself, starting out with a kind of curiosity towards them, which for some reason turned into dislike bordering on hate. I think the seeds of hate were sown due to being told as a kid how cruel cats can be towards other animals. Whatever the reason, that dislike continued for more than 50 years, although if friends or family had cats I would see them with kinder eyes, seeing how playful they were and their individual characters. But the big change happened during the height of the madness when a young couple we knew approached us out of desperation having tried everything else, including numerous checks and tests at the vet as well as acupuncture. All 6 of their cats got sick around the same time and at least 2 died. The remaining cats were taken in by friends and volunteers and the last one came to us. By chance, I had been reading a medical book which basically said that both people and animals only get sick for 2 basic reasons - 1. Environment and 2. Nutrition. Or a combination of the 2. The cats had been kept in a tiny boxed off area in a tiny apartment with no natural light and rarely let out. They had been fed crap mixed with synthetic supplements and any sane person would have known immediately that the problem was staring them in the face. So this poor creature came to us in a terrible state with runny eyes, diarrhoea, and some kind of neural issue that left her barely able to walk. At the same time she was so trusting and such good natured and never lashed out no matter what we did. Following what I had learnt from the book, I immediately changed her food to better quality including steam chicken pieces and gave her half a boiled egg each day for lunch. I have her free run of the house and encouraged her to move around as much as she was able. Within days she was moving much better and negotiating the stairs. Within a month or so she was running around and climbing things and was able to jump onto the sofa - something she had pitifully tried to do and failed when she first came here. While the world around me was going insane I bonded with her and 3 years have now passed (she already passed her 6th birthday) and I rarely leave her alone. Sadly, my wife resents her being here and thinks we were taken advantage of but it was my idea to keep her as I couldn’t bear the thought of sending her back to such a miserable life which would likely end with her death.
Since then, cats have been an even bigger part of my life as just by chance I ended up looking after 6 other abandoned cats in an old farmhouse nearby. Sadly I lost one of them, the only male and my favourite, just a couple of weeks ago and still tear up thinking about it. He died as I lay next to him. I’ve cried less over the death of some people. Fortunately the other 5 girls seem to be doing well. I now feel a deep sense of empathy with most animals and yet I still eat meat. If someone could convince me that we as humans are not meant to eat meat, I’d stop tomorrow. But there is so much conflicting information out there and the vegetarians I know are not the healthiest of people although that could still be due to something deficient in their diet that could be compensated for without resorting to eating meat. But that’s a whole new discussion for another day.
I was so touched by your story and truly hope all of these cats will live long and happy lives and hope you also find a way to continue to have them in your life.
I love animal rescue stories!