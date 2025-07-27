This is a photo of the previously white kitten with his mother for the first time in a week. He weighs only 600 grams here.

Below is he with the rest of the survivors of his family. His siblings kept him warm and protected him.

Below was taken one year to the day after the first photo above.

His mother and both sisters are living happily together with a friend.

We now have 4 cats, all rescues. This fellow, above, and the black kitten I rescued last year both rescued by myself. The other two by friends.