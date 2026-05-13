Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Ruth Elkin's avatar
Ruth Elkin
11h

What is the website you referred to?

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Vince's avatar
Vince
12h

US politics seems to be de-emphasizing climate change lately. This issue is not popular among the voters. I know I am sick of it.

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1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
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