Since Japan reopened after the panic, if posts on various social media platforms are an accurate indication of our hosts’ sentiment towards, we gaijin are most reviled indeed. Is this true? For the sake of argument, let us for now say that it is. Recall that on my way to a friend’s funeral a few years back a taxi driver looked up, saw my face and then drove off with an angry expression upon his, leaving me at the taxi stand. It had been well over 20 years since I last experienced that. Even though masking is no longer “recommended” I get the ole’ evil eye from masked locals. I have yet to see these people do the same to their fellow Japanese who are also unmasked. Perhaps they do when they do not have a gaijin to glare at. Many are the posts of signs at restaurants saying “Japanese Only”. While common when first I arrived in 1992, these had become exceedingly rare until after the panic.

Again, assuming for the sake of argument that these reports are true, then sadly, idiots from abroad are earning this poor treatment for all we gaijin in Japan. Idiotic antics of morons from overseas that immediately come to mind are an American manchild in his 50s who carved his initials on a Tori (Gate between the human realm to that of their Gods.) of Meiji Jingu. A Brit in his 30s going for a swim in the moat around the Imperial Palace. A young German punk dancing to his loud ghetto blaster on trains, idiots from all points of the compass climbing castle walls, ringing temple bells, doing pull ups on Tori of various Shinto shrines, fighting over having to pay 3 yen for a shopping bag, shoplifting and trespassing on private property just to get a photo of the inspiration of a scene from their favorite Japanese cartoon and holding loud auto races late at night. As I write this I see a report of two Americans who entered the monkey enclosure and frightened Punch kun, the baby monkey abandoned by his mother after birth last summer and was taken care of by the zoo keepers who gave him a baboon plushy from IKEA. Are these the acts of adults? Well, their physical size and ages as in their passports indicate that at least legally they are adults. Sure don’t act like adults, do they? Additionally, we have a rapidly growing community taking over public spaces for religious events, blocking streets for mass prayer events and erecting religious and other buildings without permits and creating their own cemeteries also without permits. How should the locals react?

But the questions lingers, are the reports true? A year ago, (or was it 2 years now?) I went for lunch at a Chinese restaurant I frequented prior to the panic. It appeared that it had been modestly remodeled. The menu also lacked the photos I remember from before the world lost its collective mind. Not a problem for me, as I can read a Chinese restaurant menu in Japanese, as least I can find the dishes I like. There was an older woman waiting tables that I am certain I had never seen before. She took my order. When I looked up to give it to her, she saw my face for the first time and hers scrunched up in disgust. I ordered, in Japanese, before she spoke and she repeated my order back to me and then shouted it to the kitchen crew in Chinese.

Most of the diners are there in pairs or small groups and it was loud with talk of work, travel and whatever you can image as appropriate for the lunch time crowd of people working in the area or traveling there. An English speaking tourist walked in and politely asked if they had an English menu. The old woman screamed “Wakaranai Eigo!” and threw him out. I suspect the old woman was Chinese in part because of her mannerisms towards myself and other dinners, the fact that she used Chinese more than Japanese and as the usual, the correct way, would be to say “Eigo wakarimasen”. “I don’t understand English.” The whole restaurant fell silent. After a while, some of the Japanese businessmen quietly expressed shock over her outburst. I would suspect that if the young man treated so rudely posted anything about it on line, that he would misidentify the rude restauranteur as Japanese.

It must be pointed out that even before the panic, many of those working in food service and convenience stores in and around Tokyo have been non Japanese.

During Golden Week, I went to a local craft beer festival. I plan a post on that. The following will be repeated in that post. I met two Japanese men roughly my age. One teaches Japanese in China and was home for a visit and met his friend at the event. After the festival, we ended up going to a watering hole that I frequented in the past. It had obviously changed hands and all staffing the place were Chinese. The JN who was home from teaching in China said something less than flattering about the Chinese government and we were thrown out. Imagine being in your home country and getting thrown out by non natives for a comment about their homeland. While I too question why my new and short lived drinking buddy would have done such a thing, lots of beer had passed our gullets in the hours preceding it. But to be thrown out for a single comment? Seems to be a bit over doing it. I won’t be going back there.

Thus far we have discussed valid reasons for Japanese to have become ill disposed towards the non Japanese amongst them and entertained the idea that some of these so called backlash occurrences may not be by Japanese.

How is the government reacting? There has been much angry talk and an uncharacteristically rushed flurry of activity. So much so that I am having difficulty determining what has actually been changed and what just suggested. If reports are to be believed, then the fees for renewing visas has increased between ten times to 30 times, based upon the type. Yes, you read that correctly, up to an increase of 30 times to renew at least one type of visa. It appears that paying the increase and longevity here are not enough to guarantee that an application for a renewed visa will be accepted. There seems to be no grandfathering of these policies. Reports of those here legally for decades and who have successful and legal businesses are suddenly unable to renew their visas and must now return home with their children who were born and grew up in Japan. Again, these are people who were here legally, if the reports are trustworthy.

What am I seeing? A mixed bag. Despite the cab driver from a couple of years ago and dirty looks from local mad maskers, I have witnessed little animosity towards myself or other gaijin. I HAVE heard many Japanese discussing the gaijin problem as if I were not present. While imperfect and not as good as it once was, my listing ability in Japanese still exists. What I have seen, which I believe I shared earlier, are instances of Japanese offering to help the hapless gaijin. While stuck on my train for two hours last night, a young Japanese man continued to update a bewildered young woman from somewhere I could not gauge. Two weekends ago I went to an antique market. I immediately saw an item that interested me. The price was too high. The seller immediately offered a discount with the excuse to do so that it was close to time she needed to start packing up. We spoke a bit and when she learned I lived in Japan, drastically reduced the price to half the original.

Perhaps I am reading too much into this episode, but to me this was a profound exchange. But before we get to that, I image that those contemplating a trip abroad are not happy to learn that locals charge tourists more. Well, that is the way it is. But, not all price increases are attempts to soak the gullible tourist. I have repeatedly been told by expats in the ports my carrier task group pulled into that the locals raise their prices when a fleet visits. What would happen if prices were not raised when suddenly the area has 10,000 more bellies to fill with food and drink and bodies to lodge? Shortages.

Another factor is the exchange rate which has made Japan the cheap destination for overseas tourists. We who live here are not immediately affected by changes in exchange rates as we are paid in the local currency and pay our bills in it. Back when 1 USD was equal to 100 JPY, ¥10,000 equalled $100. At the current exchange rate, tourists from the US pay $63. for an item priced at ¥10,000 but we still pay $100 for the same.

It works in reverse too. Before the panic, I knew several places near each work site to get a good lunch at a good price. Most did not survive the panic. Not only is there now a shortage of places for us to grab lunch in our less than an hour lunch breaks, in many areas restaurants now serve tourists offering meals not suitable for lunch because they take not long a/o are too smelly to return to work afterwards and cost a crazy amount for those who live here. ¥3000 for the “Tokyo Special Set” of a few yakitori and a mug of beer is less than $19 bucks for the American tourist but remains $30 to us.

The vendor drastically reducing the price for me because I lived here, she even called me 日本方 a way to say “Japanese”, signaled to me that she considered me to be in the same boat as she. Quite a friendly and welcoming gesture,is it not?

A tokuri and Ochoko set caught my eye. Very nice. A lovely example of a specific school of pottery. Great price too. The elderly couple joked with me about it and I ended up buying it, happily so. After the transaction was completed, the old woman told me to enjoy it but to be careful to not drink too much. Friendly banter. Not what one would expect if all they knew came from social media and news sources.

So, how do things stand? As far as this humble observer can see, the government is acting on emotion and targeting those here legally and doing little to nothing against those causing the actual problems while many, I would like to think most, of the local population responds to each person based upon their own actions. How does it end? Sadly, I fear not well as those in power know nothing of the lives of their constituents and are aiming at the soft targets hoping for a boost in support.