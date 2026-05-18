Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Vince's avatar
Vince
20h

I have seen some posts by Japanese people on X talking about Islamist's burning down ancient Japanese temples recently. And the praying in the street/blocking traffic stunts.

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Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
14h

Not surprising that there is a difference between the personal encounters and what the media reports. Reality shows people interacting with others based on their behavior. The content of their character rather than the color of their skin, or the look of their features.

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