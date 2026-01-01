I do not know when Christmas was first celebrated publicly in Japan nor when their own unique way of doing so evolved, but as far as decorations go, areas in and around Tokyo are first rate. Both the acreage and number of lights covering it can be mind blowing. Don’t expect much in the way of religious imagery, but my last Christmas in the States provided next to none, so not much different in that department. Scale, though, Tokyo and nearby wins hands down. below are a few of the many enjoyed my my erstwhile family.

Omotesando in 2009. I believe they have since cancelled it due to the traffic congestion a caused by those who chose to drive down the road.

Tokyo Tower dressed for Christmas.

The above 3 are Southern Terrace in Shinjuku.

Yes, those are actual full grown trees in the center covered in lights.

Here we can see one of the golf cart like vehicles we drove though the park.

The 5 above are from the German Village Theme Park in Chiba.

The 9 pics above where taken at the Chinese Lantern Festival next to the German Village.

The above two pics are an attempt to mimic the Aurora Borealis.

The ten photos above are from the Tokyo Horse Racing Track.

These photos are but a small portion of the many I took at each of these locations. Even the hundreds I did take, combined do not do these spectacles justice.

The German Village Illumination is from November through March.not really a Christmas event but it was for us as we decided to go on December 26th. I know nothing about the adjacent Chinese Lantern Festival other than we were surprised to see it as we left the German Village and even more shocking, the wife agreed that we should go.

While not specifically Christmas lights, they are on display during the season and as we always went during the Christmas holiday, they were part of our celebrations for the holiday.

There are many others that we have gone to but if I brought my camera, and it is hard to believe I did not, I cannot find the photos I took of those. Until after the first couple years of the panic, my wife would find this year end illuminations for us to go to. There are others. There used to be be and I suspect still is a massive one near Tokyo station for the end end of the year.

What I had not seen in Japan until this recently past Christmas was a private home heavily decorated for Christmas. Here are two pics I took of a home near my new apartment.

The Santas Climbing the ladder is a common sight in Japan, but this much of decorations I have never seen in Japan. This house had their lights up after the 25th but the house on the right of the photo did not.

Mersey Christmas and Happy New Year every one.