Much can now be found without looking for it on the horrendous security risks posed by Musk and his DOGE hounds as they dig through sensitive government data. Rest assured, he will not find anything that those with money, connections or IT skills haven’t already accessed. The only reasons there is any stink being made over Musk accessing these is that he has not paid those who sell data that is not theirs to sell and by not doing so, has not engaged in illegality that would prevent him from making it public and that he will be exposing both those who sell it and those who buy it.

Snowden informed the world that every single email ever sent within, to and from the US, at a minimum, has been saved by the US government. All dems congressional emails were breached by the IT team hired by Wasserman-Shultz (SP?). Although it is probably more true that the breach was in trust and not of the system as the keys were actually given to the criminals. The US DoD has informed me three times that my service record was among those leaked in various data security breaches. China hacked into the payroll system of the US government and thus learned the identity of all our spies, executing those working against them in their country. The IRS’s IT security system is about as up to date as 12 lbs Napoleon muzzle loading howitzers are for defending a nation. Recently China hacked the US Treasury where all we US Persons residing outside the US have all our financial data sent by our financial institutions as per the US FATCA law. So, anyone who wants to know the addresses of where US person live and our employers and that of those with whom we do business with online with can find out, for a fee of course, paid to the CCP.

Most with idiot phones and social media accounts openly share what they should keep secret, others give this info up just through accessing varies sites. I have read from various lawyers that any American who has ever used email can, at will of the government, be put away in prison for a number of years. One example is emailing anything that is is factually not 100% correct and they determine what is correct and not, including opinions. That is the “wire fraud” charges we read so much of in high profile cases. When all the really bad stuff someone is charged with in a high profile case falls through, the feds fall back on wire fraud to save embarrassment.

One of the reasons we who fought against FATCA and FBAR are told that we cannot challenge these based upon the 5th amendment is that we Americans have surrendered that right by not protecting it and by publishing all the stuff that would be protected by it anyway. Still, I would like to see these challenged in court all the same. However, I know that law schools, including at least one in Texas have been teaching for at least a generation that the constitution no longer has any bearing on the law in the US.

The only way this ends is for someone who is outside the swamp corruption to get in there and let we the people know where our money goes and what they are doing with it. Just read that Chelsea Clinton’s foundation got 80 some million bucks through USAID. No one who has or could get the clearance that everyone is concerned Musk does not have would make this information public.

There is no more damage to the ordinary person for Musk and the DOGE gang to do. Just stock up on popcorn and your favorite adult beverage/s and enjoy the show.