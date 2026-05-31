Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
17h

There is nothing to say but that I see your words and feel your pain. You are not totally alone.

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Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
3h

There are people here who live in this self-isolated world. They don't do things because of Covid, still Covid. They mask, they don't go out, they used to take cruises, but now no cruises. They have hamstrung themselves all for the sake of avoiding "infection." They explain that they have no choice, they must live this way, as long as the rest of us refuse to mask up as well.

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