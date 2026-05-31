Good days are not something I can reasonably expect. That is not say that some days are not as bad as others, Yesterday was not one of these.

Sunday last week originally was going to be a day of hiking but I quickly changed my mind and planned on hitting two or more flea markets and a pottery festival. I woke up in time to go, but didn’t feel like getting out of bed. I am dealing with depression. I know what it is, what it does and how easy it is to be totally consumed by it. Most days my defenses against this beast are sufficient to drive it off. Sunday was not one of them, at least to do so in time for me to go antiquing.

After rising late, I prepared a late brunch and turned to with the far from finished business of settling in to my apartment. Lots of stuff on the floor of my living room that I need to find a place for. Before I can, I need to make room in the storeroom by throwing stuff out. I pulled out 4 legal boxes stuffed full of student records. In the past, every few years I would pull out boxes of old school files and burn them in our Weber grill. I no longer have this method available to me.

The long tsk of sorting out individual sheets of paper with student information on them began. These luckily were the minority, after ripping off cover sheets anyway. I bundled the majority of the papers and placed them in the genkan (foyer) to throw them out the next day. Shredding the sheets with student information on them was the next task. Unfortunately the shredder died before this job could be completed. It is 20 years old and I am about surprised it held out for this long.

My living room sat in its continuing state of disarray, this time with stacks of papers awaiting their delayed appointment with the shredder for the week. After a delightful though not without difficulties zoom with my mom, niece and her fiancé and her son, I ate and completed two loads of laundry, which in Japan includes hanging it out to dry.

Zooming, eating and doing the laundry completed, I went to the local DIY center for a new shredder. The one I replaced was purchased here two decades ago. Two decades of memories, ghosts, all but overwhelmed me, as they always do whenever I shop here. Autopilot took me through the camping and outdoor goods section. The children’s snorkeling sets cemented melancholy as the dominant emotion of the day. So I thought for before leaving I saw a flamethrower looking water gun that was the exact same as my sons. It it a back pack molded to look like tanks and has a hose to the pump action water gun. It holds a couple liters of water. Flashbacks of my son using his almost brought me to my knees and tears. I suspect they would have if my eyes did not immediately fall upon water guns. Rage replaced all else.

My son’s elementary school hosted a father and son water gun battle each summer. Oh, how he, and I, looked forward to this in first grade. We searched for the best water guns that fit the limits of the event. He knowing I was in the military, he had dreams of the two of us wiping all others from the battlefield. Cancelled, cuz covid. Despite the cost, ¥3000 for the pair of water guns, they did not function the following year as we prepared for the event in his second grade year. After a repeat of the preparations and anticipations of the preceding year, the event was cancelled. Again. Again, Cuz Covid. Same for third and 4th grades. I do not know if the event was canceled during his 5th and 6th grade years as he was unable to go regardless as he was spending every free moment in cram school in preparation for his entrance exams for Jr. high school. Covidians stole this from him. Stole it from me. Stole it from us. Stole it from a whole generations of kids around the world.

It has now been 2 and a half months since I last had any contact with my son.