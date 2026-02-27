This is one of the masks my son had to wear to, at and from school, for 10 hours a day. This is after it was washed and dried.

A response from a reader has proved that I have failed in my goal to inform on the dangers of masks and to document what the past 6 years of madness have done to countless families and personal relationships through sharing details of what it has done to my own.

First, let’s take a look at divorce rates in Japan from 2019-2025. All numbers are from Google’s AI summary and thus are suspect, but this is the best I can do under the circumstances. At the end of the article I have the sentences I cut and pasted from this source. From 2019 through the end or 2025 the over all divorce rate rates remain roughly the same. 34.8% in 2019 to “approximately”to “estimated to hover around” 35%. Statistically, no change. Though I did catch that there is a decline in marriages so this is a wee bit o a confounder but not enough to derail this discussion, especially based as it is upon AI generated data.

However, there is something interesting in this. While the overall divorce rate remains steady, the percentage of divorce by those married 20+ years is an increasing larger size of it. 20% of all divorces in 2019 were gray divorces, those who were married from 20+ years. 21.5 % for 2020, 23.5% by 2021, roughly the same through 2024 then jumps to 26% in 2025. In both my case and my barber’s case (We are the same age as are our wives and both couples married for more than 20 years.) our wives decided in 2025 but the filings will be made this year, this coming Sunday in my case. In general terms, our wives gave us the same reasons; one of which is finances. However, as my wife cited FATCA/FBAR & CBT, none of which my barber’s family has to deal with (in fact, only we Americans have to…and our children) some of the details differ, but finances are cited in both our cases. Lockdowns lite hurt his earnings tremendously too.

Japan has seen an increasing trend in ‘retirement” divorce since around 2000. One of the main reasons is the husband is suddenly at home and at home all the time. Should not be a surprise that lockdowns lite contributed to the continuation and worsening of this trend.

A point I saw in an actual study is that the number one reason for wives seeking divorce in Japan was the husband was not providing enough support for living expenses, one that my preexwife and that of my barber cites.

As a bit of an aside, the reader whose comments prompted this post is of the mistaken belief that I lost jobs due to my refusal to wear a mask. I did not lose any positions due to my stances on any part of the covid madness. I was, however, unable to find replacements for lost jobs, due to them but I did not lose a single job because of my stance on masks. BTW, my barber, as with a large percentage of residents of Japan, regardless of nationality, still wears a mask.

Changes in education, technological advances and their use and in society as a whole as results of the panic caused my job loss and greatly reduced the income I can earn even if I would wear a mask and land new positions. If I chose to ignore my training and certification for respirator use and knowingly endangered my health and just wore the damned thing, I would still be going through a divorce. So, no, I did not die on the “molehill”of masks”.

But masking is no molehill, it was THEE HILL to die on. It distresses me that a long time reader of my stack is still of the belief that it is no big deal to wear a mask. Those who were completely unaware of the century of studies, tests and reports on masking against airborne bacteria and later, viruses would do well to watch the movie Gettysburg. The film faithfully depicts a then well known law of defense. Why were Bufford’s defense of the ridges west of the town and the extraordinary even by the extraordinary standards of heroism, self sacrificing stand by the Iron Brigade so important? It is the same with negotiating. It is shocking to me that so few did not instinctively know that at the very least, if this inch was given, miles would be taken.

Those of us who knew prior to the panic that besides being incapable of protecting against viruses, masks are also not benign. We knew the mandates for masking were not then first line of defense, nor the opening offer in negotiations, but a gate to other mindless measures. If the around 97% of humanity who just accepted that masks were at worst a nuisance and went along with the mask mandates instead said, “No way!”, then there would have been no unsocial distancing. If instead of choosing discretion over valor, and people just said “No!”, to masks there would have been no school closures, no remote “education”, no lock downs, no contact tracing, no shots and no vaccine passports. There also would not have been the massive gains (losses in my book) made towards electronic money and digital ID, if only we didn’t allow the mad maskers through the gate.

Once they got you to put up with the nuisance of wearing a mask, they defeated you. They dehumanized you. They actually removed the face from humanity. Forced masking was undoubtably a PSYOP. They openly told us we had to wear masks, in part, to remind every one of how easily spread and deadly the virus was. They actually said this. This made all the rest they forced upon us possible. They needed enough people to believe in the lie or at least go along with the lie on masks for all the rest to take place. Donning the mask, at its best, was voluntarily putting oneself in the pot. After that, unsocial distancing and all that followed was them turning up the heat until now we all are in a pot of boiling water.

No, masking was no mole hill. It was THEE gate that absolutely had to be defended to the last man, for once it fell, all the rest happened virtually unchecked. And that says nothing of the direct charms masks present to the wearer.

Early on, I read of a documented case of an until then recently healthy elderly woman in the US who followed the masking, unsocial distancing and all the rest then imposed yet still got sick. She was diagnosed as having covid but treatment had no effect, her condition worsened. Her concerned family asked a family friend who was a doctor for advice. He asked if their family member had any testing performed, she had not. PCR was not then in widespread usage but even if it had been, the outcome would probably not have been any different.

The family asked for the tests their MD friend recommended and it was learned that the sick woman had contracted Legionnaire’s Disease which is treatable with antibiotics. She was dying not of covid, but of a disease for which she was not being treated. The actual cause discovered, treatment was corrected and she survived. The likely route of contracting Legionnaire’s Disease? Her mask.

Those who are certified in respirator use or involved with industrial hygiene or large air conditioning systems are not surprised by this. Bacterial and fungal infections of the respiratory system are health concerns for those who jobs require frequent use of masks and respirators. This is why training is required if they are to be worn for any commercial purpose. That is why the surgical team must change their masks every four hours even though they work in a sterile environment, self contamination. It is why the placement of air intakes and cooling units is of great concern for large buildings. The condensation from the cooling units is a breeding ground for germs that can infect the whole building if the air intake is too near.

As some nurses I am acquainted with say the mask is a Petri dish on your face. That is why nurses in particular were upset with masking in the very beginning. It went against their protocols and they knew the reasoning behind the protocol of “a new mask for each patient”, meaning that after seeing one patient where masking was required, prior to the panic, they were to discard the used mask in a biohazard receptacle, was their hands and don a new mask before seeing the next patient. But consider this; a healthy patient follows masking protocols and gets a mask induced respiratory disease that is misdiagnosed as covid and almost dies as a result. If she had died, she would have been reported as a covid death, ramping up the fear even more and increasing the madness over masks. There is zero reason to suspect that her case is unusual except that her family was able to get a useful second opinion.

We then have another danger that I hadn’t considered but instantly realized it would have to be once I first heard of it. For the first time ever, plastic fibers are being found in lung tissue in large numbers of living human beings. Where might these becoming from? Why were they found only recently? In part, the recent discovery of micro plastics everywhere may play a role. But why the sudden increase in microplastics everywhere? Yes, we use plastic for everything, but not all of it is fibrous. Masks are though. Having one on one’s face all day every day pretty much ensures that the wearer is inhaling far more than healthy limits of plastic fibers. But how about all those masks that also being exhaled through and disposed of, both properly and not? We are talking billions and billions of plastic fiber masks used in the past 6 years. . “In 2020 alone, over 378 billion face masks were sold, a 30-fold increase from 2019.”

Masks are also unhealthy for those not wearing them. Masks are incubators for bacteria and fungus the wearer has in their respiratory tract or are in the air, each breath exhaled through a mask puts more of these, and fibers out into the environment for others to inhale or ingest. Further, those who are trained as required by law to use respirators for work are taught mask hygiene. The first rule of mask hygiene is that if the wearer touches the filter of the respirator or mask, they must remove themselves from the contaminated area, remove the mask, wash their hands and don a new mask. Touching the mask contaminates the mask with whatever is on the hand and the hand with whatever is growing on the mask. A mask wearer who does not follow this all important rule is no different than one who licks their fingers and then does not wash them. That would be close to 100% of food preparers for most of the past 6 years. Sanitation and hygiene have been set back decades because of universal mask mandates.

Masking prevented an entire generation of children worldwide, except in Sweden, from learning to read facial expressions, hear their native languages clearly and thus to learn them. By the end of 2020, there were reports of young children finding unmasked faces in magazines “strange” and drawing masks on them, others frightened of unmasked faces. My son and his classmates had to wear masks for the last month of kindergarten and then a minimum of the first 4 and a half years of grade school. As a reminder, here again I give the photo of one of his reusable masks after washing and drying.

Kids were made so frightened of Covid that there are reports of kids continuing to wear masks that they vomited in to.

Masking was the red line not to be crossed. We allowed it to be crossed and humanity will suffer greatly for generations because we did not hold it.

