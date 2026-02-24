During one of the recent visits with my son, I asked if he’d like me to take him out to dinner once a week. Immediately he replied “Yes.”, but voiced concern that his schedule may not allow it. Yesterday, Monday was a holiday here and after spending Sunday unloading the collapsible crates I have for use in my final trip moving, I went over to the house to finish the pack out. While there, I conferred with the soon to be exwife and our son on this subject. Tuesdays were set for our weekly dinners.

Originally we planned to ride our bikes downtown. Despite the weather forecast which calls for rain starting tomorrow morning at 6, the sky threatened rain all day. I called and asked if we could walk instead and he agreed. A benefit to walking is increased time together and we can talk more easily walking than riding bikes.

He was his old self, rather how he was when younger, that is. We laughed and joked. Instead of becoming furious at my dad jokes, he responded as any normal 12 year old boy does to his dad’s dad jokes. There was a glimmer of this hen I took him out for sushi on the 13th, but even that was a far cry from who he once was. Today, he was as he was three years ago. He even wanted to run home!

Not as severe, and I pray it remains that way, as the cases in the States of young boys acting like boys when with dad but as girls when with their mothers who are hell bent on transing their young sons to girls, my son has two distinct personalities; one when it is just he and I and removed from things his mother controls, such as his cram school and testing, and one when under the influence of “mommy”.

Last night as I walked to the apartment after bringing the van back for what I believe will be the final time, I despaired that I was likely walking through the parks we played in for one of the final times. While the number of times I will be able to do so is in fact limited, it looks as if it will be a weekly occurrence at least.

We went to a rather new restaurant that serves soup spaghetti. His mother took him there recently. The place looked interesting but we never went as a family and I never went on my own. He accompanied me to the big supermarket/mall for some shopping and desert at Basket Robbin’s, known as “31” in Japan for desert. As we walked home we talked about the changes we have witnessed along this route over the years. He was interested in how things were 22 years ago, ten years prior to his birth. I was surprised at some of what he remembered, especially as over dinner I learned that he has few preCovid memories. Upon reflection, it may not be surprising that he does not recall either of the two times he rode a horse but does recall things along this route when we used to walk it as a family almost every weekend. Prior to the panic, it was I who took him most places as my irregular work schedule has days free, especially over summers. He has almost recollection of any of these father and son outings. I had already planned on saving photos to an external hard drive to give him, already bought it, not cheap!, and have saved some but am more motivated than before to do so.

Quite a bright spot after recent events.