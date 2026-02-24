Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
15h

I'm glad to read this optimistic news after your most recent, less hopeful posts. I admire your not giving up after such discouraging treatment.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. and others
JC's avatar
JC
33m

So he's IN THERE. Hopefully you have a little time to nurture that sprout.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture