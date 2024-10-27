Someone, I recall not who nor even where, replied to a comment I made about my knee injury with the recommendation that I try DMSO. Skeptical, for a long list of reasons, as I often do, I looked into it nonetheless. Serious joint injuries is one of the conditions DMSO has indications for aiding.
So I decided to procure some and ran into a common problem. There are many products that use DMSO and these come in many different forms: gels, creams, salves, ointments, liquids and even ingestible forms. They also come in various grades and purity. I have yet to find any that list what specifically they are to be used for.
Then we have what is offered domestically in Japan and abroad. Many overseas providers offer a large number of products with this chemical as an active ingredient. Not cheap and then I have to add S&H. Meanwhile, there are domestic products that are 1/10 the cost of these or come in industrial sized barrels. Not sure I need a barrel of the stuff unless soaking in it up to my neck would be useful.
Thus, I have decided to ask the substack community. I have a badly twisted knee. I injured it in August and it is still unusable, causes me much pain and keeps me awake at night. What do I need to look for in a DMSO product so that I might be able to find a domestic source?
I've sent you an email with info. I've used DMSO successfully as far back as 2007, not for myself but for relief of knee pain for my father (osteoarthritis). Here's a link for a PDF book "The DMSO Handbook for Doctors" -- https://www.eden-shop.eu/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Scott-Archie-DMSO-Handbook.pdf
DMSO is amazing. No need to be skeptical. If you have any kind of pain, knees, ankles, whatever put some castor oil on your skin and then add a few drops of DMSO. The cast help it burn less on your skin and quickens the transdermal effect. It’s great stuff you can also take half a teaspoon or so of it in your favourite cup of juice, but that will make you smell funny, but it definitely works. It’s all sulphur based and incredibly healing. Also check out food grade non-aluminum contained baking soda. All of these natural remedies are based on bringing more hydrogen and sulpher into your system.