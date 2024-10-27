Someone, I recall not who nor even where, replied to a comment I made about my knee injury with the recommendation that I try DMSO. Skeptical, for a long list of reasons, as I often do, I looked into it nonetheless. Serious joint injuries is one of the conditions DMSO has indications for aiding.

So I decided to procure some and ran into a common problem. There are many products that use DMSO and these come in many different forms: gels, creams, salves, ointments, liquids and even ingestible forms. They also come in various grades and purity. I have yet to find any that list what specifically they are to be used for.

Then we have what is offered domestically in Japan and abroad. Many overseas providers offer a large number of products with this chemical as an active ingredient. Not cheap and then I have to add S&H. Meanwhile, there are domestic products that are 1/10 the cost of these or come in industrial sized barrels. Not sure I need a barrel of the stuff unless soaking in it up to my neck would be useful.

Thus, I have decided to ask the substack community. I have a badly twisted knee. I injured it in August and it is still unusable, causes me much pain and keeps me awake at night. What do I need to look for in a DMSO product so that I might be able to find a domestic source?