I have not applied any DMSO to my knee since Saturday at the latest. None. Not a bit.
But first. I have been silent of late. My yearly sinus/respiratory problems hit me exceptionally hard;y hard this year and overstayed their normal visit by two weeks. But not just with myself. My wife too had two waves of something. Had two fevers in the span of 2 and 1/2 weeks. A slight cough lingers but fancy it, I’m drinking beer tonight.
Oh! My knee? Well. Except for some what I can only describe as tightness in some of the muscles surrounding it and ever lessoning weakness in the same, it is fine. I walk around the house and the town on errands as I did before the injury. The usual twists and turns of the knee that just two weeks ago still caused enough pain to remind me that I really screwed it up are remarkable in that they no longer cause any issue. I still carry my cane for stairs and for riding the bus and train but otherwise do not need it. I am still using elevators and escalators as the knee is weaker than I am comfortable enough to take on long stairs with. I am hopeful that the cane too will no longer be needed when I return to classes after the new year begins. At this point, I am thinking surgery is unnecessary. Even the persistent deep soreness has gone. I cannot even summon it by pressing anywhere on my knee.
Once I get caught up on all the walking pneumonia caused me to fall behind on, I will be studying up on how to use the castor oil I received several weeks ago with DMSO on my knee to maintain and hopefully continue to restore it as well as other applications for this magical garlic water.
To those of you who suggested it and sent the various formulations of it, THANK YOU. The value of your service defies expression. You cannot know how great the positive impact upon me this is.
Thanks to all who have helped in this.
Very happy to hear your wonderful, inspiring news! Truly amazing to hear you are pain free. Thank you for sharing your progress with us. Wishing you a speedy recovery from your respiratory issues.
Wonderful update on your knee!
My knee got diagnosed as a meniscal tear. The first orthopedic Dr diagnosed a meniscal tear from examination and requested an MRI. When I asked what if the tear is confirmed, he grinned somwhat gleefully, and made cutting motions with his fingers.
The MRI confirmed the tear. I researched and realized surgery is not necessarily the only option. NOTE: I have no insurance AND as a single Mum cannot be laid up for weeks of post surgery rehab.
DsMO has been applied twice daily for 6 weeks already! It helps dramatically with pain, but my knee was not bending making stairs and rising from the toilet very challenging.
On the recommendation of a Dr friend I went to a sports med ortho guy, who incidentally I know from my long past triathlon days. He confirmed the tear but said it looked strange, long, straight and neat... but maybe that was due to nearly 6 weeks of DSMO. He said certainly it can heal and recommended (expensive) Physiotherapy. He wanted an xray to see if there were degenerative changes. Haven't seen him yet with results, but my lay interpretation is no degenerative changes. YAY!
So 3 sessions of PT later, with all sorts of magic machines (and dmso applied 30 minutes before treatment) I am not yet pain free, but can walk without limping and stairs are again slowly and carefully possible.
I have hope of a full recovery and regain of ability to squat some time in the not too distant future.
Ps. I applied DSMObon a large blue knotted bruise (post insulin injection) and the bruise was hardly discernable 3 days later. Trying it on spider veins for a few days so far with no discernable out come yet. I will persist.
YAY! Garlic water for the win!