I have not applied any DMSO to my knee since Saturday at the latest. None. Not a bit.

But first. I have been silent of late. My yearly sinus/respiratory problems hit me exceptionally hard;y hard this year and overstayed their normal visit by two weeks. But not just with myself. My wife too had two waves of something. Had two fevers in the span of 2 and 1/2 weeks. A slight cough lingers but fancy it, I’m drinking beer tonight.

Oh! My knee? Well. Except for some what I can only describe as tightness in some of the muscles surrounding it and ever lessoning weakness in the same, it is fine. I walk around the house and the town on errands as I did before the injury. The usual twists and turns of the knee that just two weeks ago still caused enough pain to remind me that I really screwed it up are remarkable in that they no longer cause any issue. I still carry my cane for stairs and for riding the bus and train but otherwise do not need it. I am still using elevators and escalators as the knee is weaker than I am comfortable enough to take on long stairs with. I am hopeful that the cane too will no longer be needed when I return to classes after the new year begins. At this point, I am thinking surgery is unnecessary. Even the persistent deep soreness has gone. I cannot even summon it by pressing anywhere on my knee.

Once I get caught up on all the walking pneumonia caused me to fall behind on, I will be studying up on how to use the castor oil I received several weeks ago with DMSO on my knee to maintain and hopefully continue to restore it as well as other applications for this magical garlic water.

To those of you who suggested it and sent the various formulations of it, THANK YOU. The value of your service defies expression. You cannot know how great the positive impact upon me this is.

Thanks to all who have helped in this.