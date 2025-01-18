There is another aspect of Japanese cultural and society that may be at play here. If so, there is not reconciliation possible with my wife. What I will soon describe comes from observation and readings. When asked directly about it, most will deny it. They are not lying, they just do not connect the behavior with the idea. Perhaps it is their sense of karma, or from it.

There is a strong belief in Japan that bad things do not happen to good people. I believe this to either play a huge role or be the actual reason Japanese take little precautions for their personal safety or that of their children. Regardless of the law, I often see children not only not buckled in the seats in moving cars but actually standing between the front seats or elsewhere. Many car owners remove the safety features that prevent the screen for the on board navigation system from playing video or TV while the car is in gear. It has long concerned me to see many motorists watching TV as they drive. I attribute the belief that good people need not worry to those, most Japanese, who cross even busy streets without looking to either side to say nothing of looking both ways. This is true even when jay walking across busy, multilane streets with a speed limits of 60 KPH. They love walking down the middle of streets too. There are other reason for this ignoring of traffic law as pedestrians that I know of though, just FYI.

But it goes beyond just physical safety. There are many cases I have read about or heard about when someone suffers from an unusual situation that those near draw away. In many of the historical examples, it is explained that those who were close are afraid of having the bad rub off on to them. When one wins the lottery here, friends and family will rub their hands over the winner in hopes some of their good luck will wear off onto them. The reverse can be true for bad luck. This may account for the rarity of Japanese bystanders offering a hand to those who are in need of assistance. When I fell between the train and the platform no one moved to help. No one attempted to alert train crew or station staff. No one pulled the alarm. Years ago in Shinjuku station I was surprised to see a roll of carpet lying on the steps with people either stepping on it and a few trying to step over it. Sickened I was when I saw it was in fact an elderly man who had fallen. Eventually, three men stopped before I got to him and helped him up but I personally saw so many step on him before hand.

Years ago someone set fire to the bike parking garage I parked my bike in. As I put it out, I witnessed numerous “erai” (“Great”as in very good) salary man and women rush in and grab their bikes without offering a hand nor calling the fire department. The only one who did was a young man with bleached hair which was extremely antisocial at the time. Common now though.

Houses are extremely close in most of Japan, including in most rural areas. Japanese housewives prefer their house so close to their neighbor’s that they can pass salt between the kitchen windows without leaving the house. They actually have a saying that states this. The kitchen windows of our house, the wife’s house, and that of our neighbors are thus aligned and close to pass things between. Yet, when there has been a murder in a home, when interviewed by police or the news, they all report hearing it but none called the police. “Yeah, now that you mentioned it, I heard loud screaming and several loud noises last Thursday.” “What time would you say that was?” “Well, I was watching X on TV/getting ready for my bath/preparing dinner/washing dishes so it must have been around Y o’clock.” But they never call the police.

I do realize that we have some of this to varying degrees wherever we may call home, but it is more pronounced here.

My wife was utterly unconcerned with my reports of one of my coworkers, and later of a mutual friend of she and I having money deducted from their banks accounts over missed health care payments. Even when I received the first two nenkin notices, she was unconcerned. She has long blown off my concerns over FATCA/FBAR and CBT. But now that I have actually been “caught” she is concerned over all these. She cited changing back to her maiden name and our kid’s to it as protection against FATCA and the rest as a reason to divorce. It could be that this is the application of the idea of bad things do not happen to good people. Bad things have begun to happen to me, so something bad has attached itself to me. It would explain her statement that she can’t trust me. That fault does not matter. Even why she is so friendly; she does not blame me but needs to get away from the bad karma and having decided to do so, she is at peace.

I do not know if any of this applies here and if it does, to what degree. But this is an aspect of Japanese society that may be at play.