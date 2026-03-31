A year or so prior to the panic, I was drinking with a group of British English teachers that had befriended me. My then girlfriend who went on to become my exwife worked with the girlfriend of one of these British blokes. And, the two women were surprised to learn that they lived literally around the corner from each other. After a few double dates, they got married and we followed suit. Through the Brit husband, I would meet the rest of the gang of British educators and we would get together irregularly for drinks.

At one such gathering at a HUB, a British themed chain drinking establishment, one brought up the theory that men marry their mothers. Not their actual mothers, but women who are so close in temperament as to be indistinguishable in that measurement. One of the regular members arrived late and when he did, was immediately presented with the question, “Did you marry your mother?” Smirking, he assured us that he did not. When presented with the theory being discussed, the smirk vanished, replaced by a look of horror before he turned his face downward towards his beer.

This question has been pondered again and again since that night. So much so that I have almost posted upon it several times over these past few years. I did not out of respect for my mother and the concern that she may stump,e across my substack or that I may wish to share it with her. I do so now as a result of a zoom meeting with my mother last Saturday. As with moth healthy children, I loved my mother as a young child. By the time I was in Jr. High school, I hated her. Everything I did was wrong and elicited verbal insults and occasional slaps or smacks. Every attempt to please turned into another reason for rebuke. I hated her.

I hated her. I hated my own mother until I took a class in high school in my freshman or sophomore year, IIRC. IN THAT CLASS I learned that most people, at that time, late 80s, who worked two full time jobs burned out in a manner of months. My mother had been working two full time jobs for YEARS. Perhaps more than ten by that time. That lesson melted my hate and replaced it with love and profound respect for one who gave up so much for my siblings and I. I did not make the verbal attacks hurt any less, but gave the understanding that I was not the actual cause of her displeasure, though she took it out on me.

I was not alone in her verbal attacks. My father too was the recipient of outrageous and unfounded attacks. On more than one occasion, I lied to end the seemingly endless fusillade of verbal attacks hurled at him. The one I recall in detail was my dad could not find his keys so that he could pick mom up from work. She was royally pissed off that he was late and was apparently yelling at him the whole trip home. Once home, and several minutes into screaming at him, she finally demanded to know where his keys were found. Sadly, the truth, in his pocket, would have increased her rage to an until then never before seen level, I lied and said the cat was on them. She steamed out of the living room in silent fury. Dad thanked me.

My mom’s working hours, increased drastically from when I was young may answer for her volatile nature later in my childhood, but what of similar of my paternal grandmother? Even before I even heard therm “henpecked” I felt my grandmother unfairly blamed my grandfather for every little thing that went not just perfect. But it was not until a trip in their boat up the long lake to the dam where I gained a better understanding. Given the amount of gas expended on the first half of the trip, my grandfather thought it prudent to fill up at a marina near the dam. My grandma was furious with a capital “F”. “I knew we didn’t have enough gas!” “Should have topped off before we left!” The tanks were full, grandpa filled them up the night before. When she was in the marina’s restroom, grandpa leaned down and whispered in my ear, “Life will be much more pleasant if you don’t have a wife who finds fault in all you do.”, or words to that effect.

I was out late the night before the regularly scheduled zoom meeting with my mom and my niece and her family. My son not responding to me and I knowing how late it is back home, I sent an email to both asking if we cane zoom 30 minutes earlier, as we used todo before my son began popping pills and no longer held to a bed time.

My niece joined at the new time. Mom joined 20 minutes later, berating me for changing the time and for sending out the notification later than usual. During the zoom meet, my niece told how her son, then 4, had just began to tell his parents “No”. My mom, then laid into her telling her that she didn’t say “No” but just went ahead and did whatever behind her back. What the hell is the point of that? Why bring up every single bad behavior a person had as a child in a conversation involving others when they are now an adult? That is what my mom does though. And what my grandmother did. AND, similar to what my wife would do to me.

Last time we talked, my mom spoke of opening a bank account for me. She still has power of attorney to handle whatever may arise in my name that I need someone stateside to deal with. Yet, when I asked her to do so last Saturday so that I can begin trying various way to get my money sent across, she blew up. Complained that unless there was a sizable settlement over the apparent unlawful death of my father, she didn’t have money. She then demanded to know how much. Once I told her the minimum to open it and that I would send that amount plus to minimum to maintain it and that she could then withdraw her initial deposit, like a switch, her personality changed. She also agreed that stating 30 minutes earlier was better for her and my niece and that we would start at that time next week.

I have several friends whose spouses changed immediately upon the two of them uttering “I do.”, at the alter. For this reason mainly, but I suspect, unconsciously too, I was with the woman I would marry and 20 years later be divorced by, for 2 and a half years before we married due to wanting to see if she was like my mother. Before uttering that oath before God, I was, according to her statements made in front of me to her friends, family and colleagues, and intelligent, well studied, considerate man. As soon as the oath was made, I became, in her eyes, the village idiot.

I tried my level best, but I still was wed to my mother.