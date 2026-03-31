Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
6d

Not forbidden at all. There are exceptions, of course, but I agree that many men marry their mothers and many women marry their fathers. It’s especially true when childhood hurts are unresolved, in which case people tend to gravitate toward a spouse that repeats certain familiar patterns—either out of comfort with the devil they know, or subconsciously trying to work through old hurt via the surrogate/spouse.

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
2h

I also came across that saying many years ago and it is certainly true for some. My own mother was always loving and supporting in everything I did and if there ever was a negative word uttered from her mouth in my direction, I almost certainly deserved it. Everyone who knew her liked her and even though she left this world many years ago I still get comments on how nice a person she was, including from the woman my dad married after my parents’ divorce (which was my dad’s fault).

My wife has certainly been a great mother to our kids and I could certainly imagine a far worse situation than being married to someone who holds similar values and has a similar temperament as my mum. It’s also true that previous failed relationships we with people who were nothing like my mum. It could also be said that, in my case at least, the values I see in my mother have naturally been passed on to me to a certain degree, so it could just as easily be said that I married someone who I hoped would share some of the same values I consider to be important.

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