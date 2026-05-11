Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vince's avatar
Vince
21h

Beautiful hike. I love the old homes and temples. I'm wondering what they use for roofing material on those old homes. The roofs are stunning.

I noticed there was an American Flag on one of the food trucks in your picture. I was surprised to see that.

I also noticed there was an active farm in the picture of the Coca Cola building. I also noticed small veggie gardens in some of your pictures. It that common? It seems like there is not much open space for veggie gardens.

I will probably never see Japan in person, so I enjoy seeing your pictures.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1d

That was very enjoyable.

I particularly like the architecture of the traditional old Japanese houses. It's sad to see the abandoned homes.

The stone markers, guardians, and headstones are quite interesting.

I happen to have a bright blue carp streamer given to me as a souvenir from a friend who traveled to Japan. It's nice to know now that they are a symbol of Boys' Day and are flown to ask the gods to impart the strength of carp swimming upstream to male children.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture