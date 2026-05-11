After how I felt after the Sakura hike, I doubted I would try another. From where it springs, I haven’t the faintest idea, but I seem to have a deep well of reserve to force myself to do what I know I must but do not feel like doing. This served me well on the third of this month. Bookended as it was by bad experiences I wrote of earlier, it is a very good thing that I forced myself up out of bed early and off to the hike.

Unlike the areas fronting the stations I disembarked at for my earlier hikes, the stations serving Ebina are in a newly built up area. There are many eateries, bars and even a La La Port, a popular chain of malls just outside of Tokyo. I stopped for breakfast and a coffee before setting out.

Next to the station it is easy to see that an event is prepared for the day.

Usually excellent at map reading, I errored at went a couple of blocks in a wrong direction. This mistake proved fortuitous as I ran across the Ebina Beer Brew Pub and decided I would stop there after completion of the hike. My unconscious mind understood my needs better than my conscious mind did.

Back on the correct route, just a couple of blocks away from the station and the multistoried mall I see this common sight in cities in Japan.

During the hike, I saw many families cooking out in their yards, a common sight during Golden Week, often rendered as “GW” on posters and adverts. Here we see one of the many old homes I ran across on my hike. The two young kids and the elderly couple have just departed through the gate of the grand home behind them. Kids visiting their grandparents for the holiday.

I am having difficulty determining the age of this beautiful home, but believe it is quite old with many modernizations over the years.

Below are a couple more old homes I saw nearby.

Below is a display of Koinobori, Carp Streamers which are flown for Boys’ Day as Children’s Day was once known. Girls’ Day is in March. They are flown to ask the a Gods to impart the strength of carp swimming upstream to their male children.

Above are a couple pics of a celebrated flower that is now in bloom throughout the land.

Below are some shots of the temple in whose grounds the flowers shown above were photographed in.

The last three photos above are fired clay roof ornamentation taken off the previous roof prior to reconstruction.

How old would you say this door is?

One of Japan’s numerous Akiya, empty homes. Estimated to be around 14% of all single family residences, Japan’s shrinking population has caused the inevitable increase in abandoned houses.

A change I have been observing for around a decade now is the disappearance of service stations. This phenomenon was reported on years ago by one of the few who are chronicling the madness of the climate change fanatics. They claimed that it was due to Japan’s commitment to fighting global warming. I commented at the time that it was due to new safety regulations that were simply too expensive for old, low volume gas stations to comply with, so they go out of business. That is true, but I now think that the actual reason the safety regs was to drive such stations out of business. Here, in one photo, two derelict service stations are seen at one intersection. Not a rare scene in recent years.

Closed gas stations on opposite corners.

This carved stone (below) has likely been on this spot for longer than the USA has existed. Behind it is another Akiya, vacate home. In the background is a wall surrounding a home.

Wall surrounding a temple. At one time, this was common for such walls to surround temples and shrines. not many have survived to the present.

Old Gate at the temple

Flowers at the temple.

Below are detail shots of wood carvings on a newly rebuilt Temple.

I have written before on the large number of massive distribution centers near my place of residence that have gone up in recent years. Here is one that is still under construction.

The spiral ramp is large enough for tractor trailers.

These are common through out Japan, various kinds of stone markers and stone guardians. Here we see that the wall surrounding a private residence has been built around it, also common to see.

I think this is a Jizo.

This area had a large number of tiny, ancient cemeteries. Below is one of them.

Two other cemeteries.

This is a not so common in my area view, a water way that is not bordered by concrete in some fashion.

Below we see Children’s Day decorations. Sadly, the wind direction is such that they cannot be seen well from this angle. The one in the back is a carp streamer.

koi no bori and flags at a home.

Along the way, I passed under a interchange of a highway. Below it is an example of how Japan often makes the best use of its limited inhabitable space. hard to see, but it is a tennis court. I believe I have driven above it on family trips.

Below is the highway sign for the Service Area I ate lunch at, one of the stops on the hike.

Finally, the goal, a train station that will celebrate its 100th birthday in a couple of months. I was the sole person inside for quite some time.

Sake Station.

I got off at Ebina station to shop at La La Port and then dine and drink, or perhaps drink and drink and dine is more accurate, at the Ebina Beer brew pub I found due to my misreading of the map at the start of the hike.

Seeing that they sold bottles of their brew, I bought a 6 pack to take home. As he handed the box of bottled beer to me, the manager asked if it was my first time to Ebina and after I told him it was he invited me back. I told him I live far away, and where that was and that I wanted to enjoy his beer at home and confirmed that I can order it delivered online. He told me to hang on and ran to the back. He gave me a sticker, coaster and church key, the latter of which he told me they do not sell. I was going to ask if I could have a coaster but was his questions distracted me in addition to the thoughts of my son that are my constant companion. So, getting one without asking and the rest too was a nice way to end the outing.

Swag

Black and white, but a return to the higher quality map.