Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1d

This is a great posting.

Is there a way around FATCA?

There are a lot of things I would miss about modern life.

Electricity. The sad thing is, when the power goes out, I would either get in my car and drive to where there is power, or I would watch movies in my car. These days I will listen to audiobooks on my laptop, and that will cover the time it takes for the power to be restored.

Downtime is a good thing, as when the power goes out, or we lose internet, then we get a "gut check" of where we are in terms of how well we could survive without a power grid or internet connection.

Onto education. One of the things I don't like about myself in all these debates I have on X, is my confident stance, and it is usually mirroring theirs. Concerning masks and vaccination, I am dug in. I think people should be free to wear a mask if they choose to and get vaccinated, and I, in turn, can choose not to. The problem I have is, what about the children? Children should not be forced to wear masks or get injections. So i am at a type of internal impasse as I also think that decisions concerning children should be left to the parents.

And the thing is, if their policy were to let people do what they want to do, there would be no debate. If you believe in vaccines and want to get multiple injections before you exit this mortal coil, go do it. But I, in my modest view and studies of the literature, show that not only do we not know how effective vaccines are, we also don't really even understand the complexities of infection and transmission.

I am sad to hear that you have been blocked on other Substacks. It does happen, and I think the only condition where it should happen is in cases of harassment, even as that can be subjective. For me, the test of harassment is proactive and continuous interaction using involving personal attacks and threats.

The real goal of education is to learn how to educate yourself. And things are getting really difficult in that manner as part of education is understanding which information is education vs. indoctrination. With the advent of AI, education is going to become more difficult as I can already see reliance on AI as the answer to any question, whether predicated on fact or opinion.

Reply
Share
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
1d

Again, Kitsune, your experiences reflect the acute loss I too have had when now former friends dismissed my learned knowledge.

Subject matter experts, Ted Talks and TikTok have replaced personal study.

Thank you for sharing.

And we have another weird connection:

My grandfather was a Lt Com in the US Navy, who served on the Panay.

So yes, US, Chinese and Japanese history are fascinating sources of human nature revealed.

Wishing you continued healing, will raise a glass to 'cheers' your perseverance!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture