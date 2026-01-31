Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
5h

I don't know what to tell you.

I spent a lot of time in the restroom as a teenager. Not two hours, but enough time. I won't elaborate. Is the bathroom the only place where he is ensured privacy? Just seems weird that this is where he has refuge. Why not his room? Probably also not great that the bathroom is in a high-traffic area.

The difference between sympathy and empathy...I think I understand what you are getting at here. One is walking in another's shoes, another is feeling for their plight or misfortune.

But what I think you are getting at is, you can feel for someone, and still do what needs to be done. This was one of the dangers of "following the heart and you can never go wrong" and "if it feels good, do it."

All feelings aside, giving someone your word means something. So when your son says he agrees that you can take him to cram school, he should have to abide by that decision. You took your time, you made plans to take him, and for him to change his mind mid-stream, well, sorry but no.

Your soon to be ex-wife should back you up on this, regardless of her problems with you. But that I imagine is part of your problem, she doesn't back you, and you have conceded to her demands many times over.

One of the things I observed many times in other married couples was the lack of a united front with their kids. I don't think it led to good outcomes. But as I have no wife and kids, I really don't know if it is my place to say so.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kitsune, Maskless Crusader. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture